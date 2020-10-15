Makinde’s mum died without any sign of sickness ― Family

Family of the Governor Seyi Makinde has said their late mother, Mrs Abigail Makinde died peacefully without any sign of sickness.

Jagun Olubadan, Chief Muyiwa Makinde, who spoke on behalf of the family, said the late Mrs Makinde died in the early hours of Thursday in her Ikolaba home in Ibadan.

Muyiwa said the family will miss the late Mrs Makinde’s impactful role as a stabilising force in the family, her community and Oyo State at large.

The family’s statement read, “With total submission to the will of the Almighty God, we announce the passing to the great beyond of our mother, Mrs Abigail Makinde, who departed this world in the early hours of today, Thursday, October 15, 2020.

“Though Mama gave no indication of any sickness, she slept peacefully in the Lord at the age of 81, in the early hours of the day at her Ibadan home, 7B, Oyeleke Street, Ikolaba, Ibadan.

“While we appreciate the Almighty for sparing her life thus far, we must confess that we will sorely miss her counsel, motherly role and impact on the lives of her children and the grandchildren.

“We will equally miss her impactful role as a stabilizing force in the family, her community and especially Oyo State, which is currently being governed by her son and our brother, Engineer Seyi Makinde.”

“May Mama’s soul rest peacefully with her maker.”

