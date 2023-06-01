The chairman of Motor Dealers Association (MODAN), Oyo State chapter, Sulaiman Maito, has stated that the state Governor, Seyi Makinde has raised the bar of governance to another level through his achievements during his first term tenure.

In a statement he personally signed on Wednesday, Maito commended the administration of Governor Makinde for the transformation he has brought to the state in all sectors, especially education, health and road sectors in the last four years.

While appreciating the governor for operating what he described as “a people’s government” during his administration by connecting with groups and other residents of the state, the Chairman implored him not to forget promises made to MODAN during his campaign on the establishment of new market ground in each entrance of the city with modern facilities.

He however reiterated MODAN’s support to his administration, adding that the group as well look forward to his support especially through the provision of loans to aid the growth of its members’ businesses.

