Makinde’s education policy people-oriented, culminates in array of achievements — Oyo NUT

Oyo State Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Comrade Oladimeji Ismail Raji, has said that the educational policies of the governor of Oyo State, Engr Seyi Makinde are people-oriented and have influenced an array of achievements in the education sector.

The NUT boss who stated on Sunday at the 2025 edition of the World Teachers’ Day’ celebration of the Oyo State wing held at the Ibadan Civic Centre, Ibadan described the annual event as not just symbolic but historic, saying it provides a global platform to reflect on the invaluable contributions of teachers and recognition of their tireless impacts in nation building.

He added that it also draws attention to the challenges and prospects within the teaching profession for a timely retooling through a collaborative recasting which he noted this year’s theme was positioned to address.

While he noted that this year’s edition of the annual event was particularly significant to him as it coincides with the winding up of his tenure as the chairman, he said, it was a moment to reflect and give an account of stewardship, reflect on collective engagements, struggles and rejoice at the modest achievement that had been recorded in the last three and half years.

He highlighted some of the achievements his tenure had witness to include recruitment of 20,000 teachers into Oyo State’s public primary and secondary schools, by the Governor Seyi Makinde, to curtail the noticeable shortage of teachers in schools; career progression through promotion of teachers and salary upgrade, improved welfare of staff, prompt salary payment of teachers, upward review of car and housing loans, infrastructure provision, integration of qualified primary schools teachers into full employment grid of TESCOM, among others.

“While we celebrate our achievements, we must not lose sight of the challenges that persist such as inadequate funding of education, infrastructure deficits and the need for continuous capacity development of teachers,” he stated.

He also requested the need to expedite action on approving the long-standing request of teachers seeking inter zonal transfer from other part of the state to Ibadan; approving the request of the remaining ‘secondment teachers’ who are yet to be fully integrated into TESCOM’s employment grid, hastening up of release of running grants to school heads and fulfillment of the promise a bus for the union by the governor, among others.

He appreciated Governor Seyi Makinde for his people-oriented policies that were education-driven, which he said culminated into the array of achievements and for elongating his tenure to make it conveniently complete his four years mandate in office.

Delivering this year’s anniversary lecture on the theme, ‘Recasting Teaching as a Collaborative Profession,’ the director of Career Development and Counselling Centre, University of Ibadan, Professor Adebayo Oluwole, the topic “resonates deeply within the context of the evolving educational landscape as it carries profound significance as we stand at a critical juncture in our journey as educators, not just in Nigeria, but globally.”

He said that in the face of numerous challenges and opportunities, the teaching profession must be re-envisioned as a space where collaboration, collective growth, and shared responsibility are the pillars upon which the future of education is built.

He therefore charged educators not to work in isolation, but rather together as a team, learn from each other, and collectively shape the minds of tomorrow’s leaders.

“Gone are the days when teachers were simply seen as transmitters of knowledge. Today, the role of a teacher extends far beyond delivering content in the classroom. We are mentors, counselors, facilitators, and guides who equip students with not just knowledge, but also the critical thinking, creativity, and problem-solving skills necessary to navigate an increasingly complex world, he noted.