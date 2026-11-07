Makinde’s aide, Olanrewaju, wins NUJ Public Communication Leadership Award

…dedicates honour to Oyo governor

Dr Sulaimon Olanrewaju, Special Adviser on Media to Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has won the NUJ Public Communication Leadership Award.

The award recognises his contributions to public communication, strategic media engagement and information management in Oyo State.

Speaking after receiving the award, Olanrewaju thanked the Oyo State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) for the recognition, describing it as a privilege to be among the awardees as the council marks its 60th anniversary.

He also recalled the multiple Nigerian Media Merit Awards (NMMA) won by the Nigerian Tribune, noting that the newspaper has now received seven awards in various categories.

Olanrewaju dedicated the honour to Governor Makinde, who was unavoidably absent from the event due to official engagements.

“This award is not mine alone. I dedicate it to His Excellency, Governor Seyi Makinde, who gave me the platform to serve, who trusts professionalism, and who believes that government must speak to the people with truth, clarity and respect.

“Without his leadership and his commitment to open communication, this recognition would not have been possible,” Olanrewaju said.

Colleagues, journalists and government officials have described Olanrewaju as a professional known for his humility, intellectual depth and discipline.

They also described him as a bridge between government and the media, as well as between traditional journalism and the evolving digital media landscape.

“He does not shout to be heard. His work speaks. He manages information with honesty, manages crises with maturity, and manages relationships with grace,” a senior colleague said.

Others described him as a strategic thinker, storyteller and team player who places emphasis on service, professionalism and public interest.

Olanrewaju holds a PhD in Mass Communication and Media Technology and has spent decades working in journalism and public communication.

He built a significant part of his journalism career at the Nigerian Tribune, where he served as Group Business Editor and later Group Editor before his appointment into government.

He also previously served as Chairman of the Nigerian Tribune Chapel of the NUJ, Oyo State Council.

Governor Makinde appointed Olanrewaju as Chief Press Secretary on May 29, 2023, shortly after the governor’s inauguration for a second term.

He succeeded Dr Taiwo Adisa, who served as CPS during the administration’s first term.

In November 2023, about six months after his appointment, Governor Makinde elevated him to the position of Special Adviser on Media.

According to the award citation, Olanrewaju’s transition from mainstream journalism to public service has been marked by a commitment to professional excellence, effective communication and informed public discourse.

Drawing on his newsroom experience, academic background and understanding of the media landscape, the citation noted that he has brought professionalism and strategic insight to the management of public information in Oyo State.