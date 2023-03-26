Oluwole Ige

Traders in Oyo State had said the re-election of Governor Seyi Makinde during the March 18 gubernatorial poll is a will of God and confirmation of peoples’ appreciation of laudable developmental and masses-oriented projects executed by his administration.

In a press statement signed on behalf of the traders by the Babaloja-General of Oyo State, Alhaji Sunmaila Aderemi Jimoh, the traders charged Makinde not to relent in his commitment to further raise the bar of infrastructural growth and boost the economic sector in the state.

The statement read: “The traders, artisans, market men and women in Oyo State sincerely congratulate you on your recent re-election for a second term in office as the governor of Oyo State.

“Your victory at the polls is a fulfillment of God’s will and a confirmation that the people of Oyo State appreciate your commitment towards leading the state to a greater height.

“We believe your second term will continue to make Oyo a reference point among the comity of states in Nigeria, especially in the following sectors: economy, security, agriculture, education, health, transport and tourism.

“We appeal to you not to relent in your struggles to make our state great and give more dividends of democracy to the great people of our dear pacesetter state. It is important that you allow yourself to be guided by the fact that your re-election is an act of God and a result of your outstanding achievements and unmatched love expressed toward civil servants.

“We pray God grants you more wisdom, knowledge, grace and protection as you move the state to its promised land, a place of surplus and peace.”