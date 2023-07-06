Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde and his wife, Tamunominini, have bemoaned the death of the founder of Christ Apostolic Church (CAC), Oke-Agbara, Ibadan, Prophet Michael Ojo Olowere, popularly called Baba Olowere, as a huge loss to Christendom.

In separate condolence messages, on Thursday, they said the loss of Olowere, who they described as “a worthy father of faith and one of God’s Generals,” as painful.

A statement on behalf of Makinde by his Chief Press Secretary to the Oyo State governor, Mr Sulaimon Olanrewaju, expressed his condolences to the leadership of the CAC Worldwide, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), and the immediate family of Baba Olowere.

Makinde said Olowere would be highly missed by his followers, admirers, and the Christian faithful in the state.

“Baba lived his life serving God and humanity. He was a God’s General who sought the good of Oyo State and Nigeria and contributed his quota to making it happen,” Makinde said.

On her part, Makinde’s wife, Tamunominini, described the late Olowere as one of the greatest anointed men of God, dedicating himself to the service of God and humanity.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Makinde: Son of church warden who builds mosques

The mosque is the heart of the Islamic life. It is the place where the Almighty Allah (SWT) is communally worshipped and…

Why we refused to fix federal roads in Edo – Philip Shaibu

Edo State Deputy Governor, Phillip Shaibu on Friday explained that the state government was ready to…





Revealed: Funke Akindele, Toyin Abraham’s silent media war over supremacy, influence

There is a quiet social media war currently pitching Funke Akindele and Toyin Abraham against each other over…

Subsidy removal as elite banditry, reverse robin hoodism

I really wanted to stop talking about subsidy removal for two reasons. One, senseless, right-wing, anti-people economic populism has…

[EXCLUSIVE] Ministerial list: Serving senators, ex-bank CEO, others make first batch

The list, according to top sources in power corridors, is the first batch and will be sent to the Senate this…

See why Italian FA slammed Roma’s Mourinho with 10-day suspension

Roma manager Jose Mourinho has been issued a 10-day suspension by the Italian Football Association (FIGC) as…