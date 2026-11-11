Makinde urges Oyo workers to defend administration’s achievements in 2027

Oyo Governor, Seyi Makinde, has urged public servants in the state to make informed choices in the 2027 general elections, warning against decisions that could reverse the developmental gains recorded by his administration in the last seven years.

Makinde, who commended workers for their commitment and support since the inception of his administration, described his relationship with the state workforce as a rewarding experience, saying it had been a privilege to work with them in advancing the state’s development.

The governor spoke at the 2026 Public Service Week and 2025 Merit Awards ceremony held at Theophilus Ogunlesi Hall, Ibadan.

He said the achievements recorded by his administration would not have been possible without the cooperation, dedication, and contributions of workers across the state public and civil service.

According to him, the Productivity and Merit Awards were introduced to promote excellence, encourage dedication and reward outstanding performance among public servants.

“My administration introduced the Productivity and Merit Awards to encourage productivity, dedication and excellence in the public service. We believe that people who give their best to the service of the state deserve to be recognised and appreciated,” he said.

Congratulating the award recipients, Makinde urged other workers who did not receive recognition this year not to lose hope, assuring them that there would be another opportunity to distinguish themselves.

He also expressed optimism that the next administration would sustain the award scheme and preserve the culture of rewarding excellence in the state’s public service.

The governor, however, cautioned the workers against making choices that could undermine the progress achieved under his administration, urging them to consider the future of the state in deciding who succeeds him in 2027.

In his remarks, the chairman of the occasion, Prof. Oyesoji Aremu of the Department of Counselling and Human Development Studies, Faculty of Education, described public service as more than a means of livelihood, stressing that it carries significant responsibility and demands integrity.

Aremu urged public servants to reflect on the legacies they were creating through their daily responsibilities and contributions to governance.

“Public service is not just a job; it is a trust and a privilege. Every officer must reflect on the enduring footprints he or she is leaving behind in their respective offices and areas of responsibility,” he said.

The 2026 Public Service Week featured several activities, including indoor games, football competitions among different sectors of the state public service, public service lectures, and the presentation of awards to outstanding civil and public servants.

Exemplary Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) were also recognised for their contributions to effective service delivery.

The event was attended by the Deputy Governor, Bayo Lawal; top government functionaries; political appointees; and the Chairman of the Broadcasting Corporation of Oyo State (BCOS), Dotun Olaitan, among others.