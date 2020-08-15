Makinde unveils Infectious Disease Centre at UCH

University College Hospital (UCH) on Friday commissioned a 20-bed state-of-the-art infectious disease centre to further to cater for individuals with COVID-19, Lassa fever and other infectious diseases.

Oyo State governor, Engineer Seyi Makinde unveiling the commemoration plague of the centre donated by JOSEPHUS Foundation at the hospital, said the centre will contribute towards improving healthcare delivery services in the state as efforts continue to battle COVID -19 in the country.

Engineer Makinde, represented by the state’s commissioner for Health, Dr Bashir Bello said many cases of COVID-19 had been imported into the state and as such the infectious disease centre would further help to reduce the mortality and morbidity of the disease.

He added, “the foundation is not only helping the federal establishment, but we are also benefactors in the state because a similar centre is been organized at the ring road state hospital.”

Governor Makinde who stated that his administration’s policy on health is to improve health care services through collaboration and by engaging partners declared that the state’s emergency operation centre target was also curtailing infectious diseases like Ebola, Lassa fever and COVID-19.

Chairman, JOSEPHUS foundation, Chief Tunde Afolabi said the centre was the foundation’s way of identifying with the hospital and urged the hospital to look inwards to determine how it could restore its lost glory.

Chief Afolabi, speaking through Nigeria’s former Head of Service of the Federation, Professor Oladapo Afolabi said for UCH, Ibadan to regain this lost glory, the hospital will require to change drastically its funding model.

He stated: “There are some places in the world that are improving as we speaking. Their funding model is different from what you have in UCH. They are not depending on the federal government neither on donations from people or alumni. They have a kind of model that provides a product that sells itself, so let’s look for those products that will sell itself and that people will look for the way flies will look for honey.”

“Look at John Hopkins, you know the way they run it and many of such hospitals they are not dying. The funding model we are using now cannot deliver this hospital, it cannot because as this huge money is coming, it is squeezing away.”

UCH’s Chief Medical Director, Professor Abiodun Otegbayo, said the 20-bedded infectious disease centre which was the largest donation to the hospital to manage infectious diseases such as COVID-19 was borne out of the hospitals’ excellence-driven partnership to improve the healthcare delivery service at the hospital.

Professor Otegbayo, said no government at any level can tackle the problems in the health sector alone because they are enormous and overwhelming, and urged for increased support for the hospital to take care of Nigeria’s health

He stated that the hospital had attended to 159 patients with COVID-19 of which 18 died and the others survived.

According to him, “we have that mortality because we take the most severe cases is brought to UCH, Ibadan that is the only place where they can be treated. Some of them have co-morbidities like hypertension, diabetes, asthma and some other chronic lung diseases. Also, some of them had kidney failure that requires dialysis, which is not available in many other places in Oyo State, so that is why we recorded mortality at UCH.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FG Spends N1.57trn On Debt Servicing, N1.61trn On Personnel, Pension

THE Federal Government on Thursday disclosed that it had expended N1.57 trillion on debt servicing and N1.61 trillion on personnel and pensions in the current year. The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, made the statement on debt servicing and others expenses during the presentation of the 2021-2023 Medium-term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper…

WhatsApp Business: An App Grossly Underused

WhatsApp Business is an app designed for small businesses to easily stay in touch with their customers and reach out to potential customers. It provides vital business tools that allow you to create a business profile, create a catalog, and do many other things…

Gunmen Kill Bauchi Assembly Member, Abduct Two Wives, One-Year-Old Child

Bauchi State Police Command has confirmed the gruesome killing of A member of the Bauchi State House of Assembly representing Dass constituency, Musa Mante Baraza.

818 Million Children Worldwide Risk Contracting COVID-19 — UNICEF

THE United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) says 818 million children worldwide are at risk of getting infected with COVID-19 and other infectious illnesses. UNICEF’s Associate Director, Data and Analytics Division, Planning and Monitoring, Mr Mark Hereward, made this known in a statement on Thursday and obtained by …

Stop Denying Us Weapons To Fight Terrorism, FG Tells World Powers

THE Federal Government has appealed to the world powers not to be weighed by unsubstantiated arguments to deny Nigeria vital platforms and weapons to fight terrorism. The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, made the appeal on Thursday when he featured on the…