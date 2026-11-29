The Governor of Oyo State and Allied People’s Movement (APM) presidential candidate, Seyi Makinde, through the Seyi Makinde Foundation, is set to launch a nationwide initiative aimed at equipping one million Nigerians with digital, technological and artificial intelligence skills.

The initiative, known as Skill RESET Nigeria, will cover all 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory, irrespective of geographical location or economic background.

This was contained in a statement made available to journalists on Saturday.

According to the statement, applications for the first cohort, which commenced on October 25, 2026, will close on December 3, 2026.

The initiative is powered by Learnploy, a technology platform designed to bridge the gap between learning and employment, in collaboration with Cirvee, an accredited technology and AI education institution in Nigeria, which will serve as its official training partner.

According to the statement, Cirvee will lead the delivery of practical training in artificial intelligence, software development, cybersecurity, data analysis, digital marketing, product design and other relevant digital disciplines.

Beyond training, the Skill RESET Nigeria initiative will focus on professional certification, employment support, entrepreneurship and access to opportunities within the digital economy.

The programme will also leverage training hubs, community networks and business partnerships across the country to make technology education more accessible.

“With the theme ‘Resetting Skills. Unlocking Opportunities,’ Skill RESET Nigeria seeks to bridge the gap between education and employment while preparing Nigerians for the changing demands of the global workforce,” the statement added.