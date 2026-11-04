Makinde to present 2027 budget to Oyo Assembly, November 10

Oyo State Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde, is scheduled to present the 2027 Appropriation Bill to the Oyo State House of Assembly on Tuesday, November 10, 2026.

The governor conveyed his intention in an official communication addressed to the Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Adebo Ogundoyin, which was read to lawmakers during plenary.

Governor Makinde stated that the planned presentation complies with Section 121(1) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), which mandates the state executive to lay the annual estimates of revenue and expenditure before the legislature.

Highlighting the importance of the proposed fiscal blueprint, the governor noted that it marks the final annual budget cycle of his administration. He described the occasion as a pivotal opportunity to consolidate institutional reforms and sustain the socioeconomic milestones recorded across the state since he assumed office.

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According to him, beyond its statutory fiscal framework, the 2027 budget represents a defining step toward entrenching an enduring legacy of sustainable growth and infrastructure development.

Governor Makinde formally requested the leadership and members of the assembly to schedule the presentation for Tuesday, November 10, at 11:00 a.m., expressing his eagerness to address the state legislature.

The presentation will pave the way for legislative scrutiny and debate on the administration’s fiscal priorities, capital expenditure envelopes, and recurrent spending plans for the 2027 financial year.

The 2027 Appropriation Bill will be the terminal fiscal blueprint of the Makinde administration, which concludes its second term in office in May 2027.