Makinde to lead dignitaries at 7th Young Artists Arts Hub competition

Oyo state governor, Seyi Makinde, will lead notable dignitaries at the 7th Young Artists Art Hub competition among the 20 secondary schools in Ibadan.

The competition, which is being put together by thevYoung Artists Art Hub School Competition in conjunction with the National Museum of Unity, will hold on Tuesday, July 22, 2025, at the National Museum of Unity, Aleshinloye, Ibadan.

Its convenor, Artist Olaide Turner-Moyet disclosed that the much anticipated event would bring together 20 public and private secondary schools across Ibadan for a robust contest in visual arts, music, dance, poetry, crafts, and oratory.

‘This year’s edition promises to be particularly vibrant, with a strong presence of notable dignitaries and art icons. Among the Special Guests of Honour are the Oyo State Commissioners for Education, Science and Technology, Hon. Segun Olayiwola, and for Culture and Tourism, Dr. Wasiu Olatunbosun. Also gracing the event is Mrs. Oriyomi Pamela Otuka, Zonal Director (South West) and Curator of the National Museum of Unity”

Chief Tunde Odunlade, a renowned professor and respected artist, will chair the event, while celebrated Ibadan-based artist Mr. Omofemi Oluwole takes the spotlight as Artist of the Day. Anchoring the event is media personality and correspondent with Prince 89.7FM, Olawale Ogunbusola.

Speaking at a pre-event press conference on Friday, Turner-Moyet emphasised that the competition serves as a cultural renaissance for younger generations.

“The whole idea is to take pride in our Africanness, being Black” Moyet stated. “Music, drama, poetry, crafts, these are not just art forms for entertainment only, they are vessels of our identity. This initiative is a continuum of ancestral tools for expressing and appreciating life.”

She explained that the initiative has been a decade in the making, aiming to instil cultural pride and continuity through creative expression.

She noted that the essence of socialisation, networking and appreciating innateness, adding that the event will greatly help support student participants’ exposure and social networking beyond physical contacts.

Students from government-funded schools and private schools, including St. Louis Grammar School, Ikolaba Grammar School, Oba Akinbiyi Model School, Loyola College, Bodija International College, The Vale College, Prime College, Qiblah College, among others, will participate. The competition will reward winners with valuable educational prizes and support tools.

The Young Artists Arthub Competition continues to stand as a beacon of cultural education, innovation, and creative growth for the youth of Ibadan and beyond.

