The Oyo State governor, Mr Seyi Makinde, will on Thursday at the University of Ibadan, chair the launching of “Letters, Kingship, and Social Mobility in Nigeria,” a book written by Professor Olufemi Vaughan.

According to the organisers, the event scheduled to take place at the Trenchard Hall of the university will have the renowned scholar, Professor Bolanle Awe, as special guest of honour and lead discussant.

Vaughan, a Nigerian academic whose research and teaching focuses on a broad range of issues in African political and social history, African politics, diaspora studies, African migrations and globalization, Religion and African States, is currently the Alfred Sargent Lee ’41 and Mary Ames Lee Professor of African Studies at Amherst College, Amherst, Massachusetts, United States.

In addition to over 80 scholarly articles and reviews, Vaughan has previously published ten books, including Nigerian Chiefs: Traditional Power in Modern Politics, 1890s–1990s, Religion and the Making of Nigeria, and Chiefs, Power, and Social Change: Chiefship and Modern Politics in Botswana, 1880s–1990s, among others.

