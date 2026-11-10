Makinde swears in four permanent secretaries, says appointments based on merit

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to merit, fairness and inclusiveness in public service appointments, saying that 80 per cent of the selection process for Permanent Secretaries was determined by merit.

Makinde stated this on Tuesday during the swearing-in of four newly appointed Permanent Secretaries at the Executive Chamber of the Governor’s Office, Secretariat, Agodi, Ibadan.

The governor said the appointments followed a transparent and competitive process aimed at strengthening the state civil service and ensuring equitable representation across the state’s geopolitical zones.

He said his administration would remain committed to governance and service delivery until the end of its tenure, despite the political activities ahead of the 2027 general elections.

“When I said to the people of Oyo State that we will serve them until the last moment of the last day, this is exactly what we’re talking about. We won’t, because we’re campaigning all over the place, forget our responsibilities to the people of Oyo State,” he said.

Explaining the selection process, Makinde said the appointments were based on a competitive examination, with 80 per cent of the consideration given to merit and the remaining 20 per cent reserved for balancing and equitable representation.

“I can say boldly that the process of your becoming Permanent Secretaries has been fair. After taking 80 per cent based on merit, there is 20 per cent that we always use to balance things out,” he stated.

The governor recalled that when he assumed office in 2019, there was no Permanent Secretary from the Ibarapa Zone, noting that his administration had taken deliberate steps to address the imbalance.

He said the appointments were not influenced by personal sentiments, political considerations or external pressures but were guided by fairness and the need to ensure that all parts of the state were adequately represented in the civil service leadership.

Makinde charged the newly sworn-in Permanent Secretaries to uphold their oaths of office by demonstrating integrity, fairness, diligence and professionalism in the discharge of their responsibilities.

“You have taken an oath to be fair and just to all the people you interact with and in all the files that will pass through your tables,” he said.

He assured them of his administration’s support, adding, “I give you the assurance that until the last day I leave this seat, we will give you all the support that you require to do your work effectively.”

Makinde also disclosed that another qualifying examination for the appointment of Permanent Secretaries would be conducted before the end of his administration, with the outcome left for the incoming government to act upon.

“I will conduct another examination before I leave office and leave the outcome on the table for the incoming administration,” he said.

The governor maintained that his administration would be remembered for appointing the highest number of Permanent Secretaries through a competitive examination process.

He congratulated the new appointees and urged them to justify the confidence reposed in them through effective service to the people of the state.

Those who attended the ceremony included the Deputy Governor, Bayo Lawal; Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Adebo Ogundoyin; former Speaker, Monsurat Sunmonu; President of the Oyo State Customary Court of Appeal, Justice T. M. Abdulganiyu; Secretary to the State Government, Musibau Babatunde; and Chief of Staff, Akinwale Akinwole.

Also present were the Head of Service, Adenike Fashina; immediate past Head of Service, Olubunmi Oni; commissioners, Permanent Secretaries, labour union leaders, religious leaders and other stakeholders.