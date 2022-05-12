Makinde restates commitment to education as CIBN donates 160-capacity Bankers’ Hall to Ibadan Poly

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has restated commitment to education in the state, saying investment in human development is the best and the most rewarding in life.

According to him, no amount of money spent on education is wasted, as education remains the best and the only bedrock for the development of any nation.

The governor made these assertions in his address at the official commissioning of the ‘CIBN Bankers Hall’ donated to the Polytechnic, Ibadan by the Chartered institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) recently.

He noted that his government was fully committed to the provision of qualitative education in the state despite the economic recession being experienced globally, adding that the focus of the state government must not be shifted away from giving the education sector, the necessary attention it deserves.

The governor, represented at the event by the State Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Mr Abiodun Abdul-Raheem, said that the ultra-modern hall that was donated by the CIBN to The Polytechnic Ibadan would, in no small measure, facilitate academic activities in the institution, as well as complement the other existing efforts in that regard.

He appreciated the authorities of CIBN for their thoughtfulness in partnering with the state government, through their Corporate Social Responsibility programmes and by constructing a bankers’ hall in the school.





While he also gave kudos to the council members and management of the institution for their efforts, he charged them to ensure a judicious use of the great edifice, by both the staff and the students.

He solicited the cooperation of the students and advised them to shun thuggery and any form of violence in the institution.

In special remarks, the President/chairman of council, CIBN, Dr Bayo Olugbemi, congratulated the governing Council, management, staff and students of The Polytechnic Ibadan, for emerging as the best linkage institution in the South-West geopolitical zone, an accomplishment, which he noted, afforded the institution the privilege of being the beneficiary of the institute’s legacy project in the zone.

“Today’s event will remain indelible in the annals of our highly revered institute and that of The Polytechnic Ibadan, in that the attainment of this feat is a fulfilment of a dream long conceived,” he said.

He noted that the modernly-furnished 160-capacity lecture theatre would serve as the melting pot for the training and development of future-ready bankers in the South-West geopolitical zone.

He said that the project represented the organisation’s modest contribution to the development of banking and finance education in Nigeria, saying “the institute is mindful of the fact that the government alone may not be able to provide all the funding required to provide quality education especially at tertiary level.”

He stressed that revamping the educational system in Nigeria is a collective responsibility.

The rector of the institution, Professor Kazeem Adebiyi said the visit of the CIBN president and council members to the institution some six months ago on October 18, 2021 had not only attracted the erection of “The CIBN Bankers Hall” in the institution, but had equally heralded the beginning other notable achievements in the institution.

He also thanked the visitor to the institution, Governor Seyi Makinde on behalf of the council and management of the polytechnic, for his unflinching support towards the growth of the institution.