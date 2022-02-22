Makinde receives commendation over reconstructed Sasa market

A former member of the House of Representatives who represented Ajeromi/Ifelodun federal constituency in Lagos State, Honourable Rita Orji, has described governor of Oyo State, Mr Seyi Makinde as a detribalised leader following the reconstruction of the Sasa market which was gutted by fire a year ago.

Orji noted: “The story of Sasa market, a historic market known for the wholesale pepper, tomatoes and onions market and other food items which were razed in a fire outbreak that occurred in the early hours of February 14 2021, a very sad one, was caused by a clash between traders and residents of the two ethnic groups.

“The mode of handling the crisis by Makinde’s timely intervention, visit the scene is a sine qua non. He pleaded with the warring parties to bury the hatchet, and normalcy was restored.

“The governor promised to ensure that those whose houses, stores and properties were razed are provided with palliatives immediately adding that he was reluctant to shut down the market as he was worried about the economic impact it would have on the livelihood of the traders in the market.

“Makinde has completed the new Sasa Farmers’ Market which contains 200 units of lockup shops, 84 units of open shops, 8 units of toilets for male and female, an administrative block, a well structured and tarred trailer park and a well structured and tarred car/bus park.”

She noted that Governor Makinde remains a focused, visionary and detribalised leader. As many leaders easily slip into a tribalistic posture that provides brilliant coverage for incompetent, small-eyed leaders. Governor Makinde stands on the feet of truth, efficiency, dedication, sincerity and genuine love for one another. Sasa Market is full of Hausa, Fulani and Yoruba.

