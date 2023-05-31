Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, on Wednesday, pledged support to Mouka Foam Nigeria, in a bid to expand its business base in the state.

Makinde gave this assurance when the management of Mouka Foam Limited led by its Managing Director, Femi Fapohunda paid him a courtesy visit at the governor’s office, Ibadan, on Wednesday.

Briefing journalists after the meeting, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Sulaimon Olanrewaju, said the governor assured the team that he would do everything to support the company to achieve its objectives.

Olanrewaju explained that the ambience and the conducive environment of the state motivated the company to plan to site a factory in Ibadan.

Sulaiman said: “The governor hosted a team from Mouka Nigeria and their partners from Morocco, and the focus of the discussion was on them establishing a factory in Ibadan.

“They said they had gone round the whole of the nation and they found out that the environment here was conducive for their business. As a result of that, they want to site a factory here, and the governor has assured them that, within two weeks, anything concerning their request to secure land for their factory would be sorted out.

“The governor equally promised that every support they require in the pursuit of the dream will be given to them. So, it was a very successful meeting, and the people are eager to come to Ibadan as soon as possible.

“The governor added that all hands were on deck to make the state the preference of investors.”

In his response, the Managing Director of Mouka, Mr Femi Fapohunda, appreciated the governor for the warm reception, saying that the state had been very accommodating and good for the company’s business.

“We currently have plants in Lagos and Kaduna, but we have already reached our capacity, and we are now expanding the business, and Ibadan has been very friendly. This is where we are looking to put all the investments and expansion, and that is why we are here today,” he said.

When asked about the volume of investment the factory is bringing into the state, Fapohunda said: “I can tell you that it is millions of dollars. We are here already and we are ready to start the business.





“We already have a depot here that does 10 per cent of Mouka Limited business in Nigeria.”

The meeting had in attendance, Chief Bolaji Ayorinde, SAN as well as the Chief of Staff, Otunba Segun Ogunwuyi.

