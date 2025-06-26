Makinde, PDP Chieftains, others bid late Olunloyo farewell in Ibadan

Notable dignitaries, including the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) led by the Oyo State Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde; the All Progressives Congress (APC); and others from all walks of life, gathered at the Obafemi Awolowo Stadium, Ibadan, on Thursday for an interdenominational service to bid farewell to the former Governor of Oyo State, the late Dr. Omololu Olunloyo.

The burial programme, which commenced weeks ago, featured the renaming of The Polytechnic, Ibadan, after the late Olunloyo.

Olunloyo, who passed away on April 6, 2025, was the pioneer Principal of the Polytechnic. He also served as Governor of Oyo State between October 1 and December 31, 1983.

Despite the downpour, dignitaries in attendance remained undeterred as they showered praises on Olunloyo, describing his demise as the exit of an icon.

In his brief remarks, Governor Makinde stated that there was no better way to honour Olunloyo’s contribution to the education sector at both state and national levels than to immortalize him.

He said Olunloyo lived an eventful life and that his accomplishments and personality could not be captured in a single sentence, describing him as a scholar, statesman, technocrat, cultural enthusiast, and a man of deep conviction.

“Baba left an enduring footprint on the sands of Oyo State and, indeed, Nigeria as a whole.

He was not a man we could summarise in one sentence. He was a scholar, a statesman, a technocrat, a lover of culture and, above all, a man of deep conviction.

While giving the exhortation, I was listening to Baba Archbishop Ayo Ladigbolu, who said that in 1983, Baba became Governor of Oyo State. Though his time in office was brief, his election victory over a popular incumbent remains a powerful testament to the trust people had in him.

I talked about preserving and digitising his library yesterday as a mark of honour to Baba Olunloyo.

Today, we will be giving Baba another honour to immortalise him. He was the first Principal of The Polytechnic, Ibadan; that institution will now be named Omololu Olunloyo Polytechnic, Ibadan.”

In his sermon, retired Methodist Archbishop of Ilesa and Ibadan, Ayo Ladigbolu, described the late Dr. Olunloyo as a role model with intellectual inspiration and unassailable integrity, who demonstrated exemplary leadership throughout his lifetime.

The event was attended by the Deputy Governor of Oyo State, Barr. Abdulraheem Bayo Lawal; wife of a former Military Governor of the old Oyo State, Chief (Mrs) Dupe Jemibewon; wife of a former Governor of Oyo State, Chief (Mrs) Mutiat Ladoja; former Deputy Governor and PDP Deputy National Chairman (South), Ambassador Taofeek Arapaja; and former Deputy Governor, Barr. Hazeem Gbolarumi.

Other dignitaries included the member representing Ibadan North-East/South-East Federal Constituency, Hon. Abass Adigun Agboworin; Chief of Staff to the Governor, Otunba Segun Ogunwuyi; members of the Oyo State Executive Council; Chairman of the Oyo State Elders’ Council, Dr. Saka Balogun; Chairman of All Local Government Chairmen in Oyo State, Hon. Sikiru Sanda; President-General of the Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes (CCII), Barr. Adeniyi Ajewole; religious leaders; family members; and many others.

