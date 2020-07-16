Makinde, OYOWMA and problem with waste management in Oluyole Estate Extension

There is air of unhealthy environment in some parts of Oluyole Estate Extension, Ibadan South West Local Government Area, considering the seemingly deliberate neglect of waste collection by the Oyo State Waste Management Authority.

In Larry area of the estate, the eyesore gets further complicated considering the rainy season and the growing health hazard that it portends. As a tenant in one of the houses in the area, I am disturbed at the filthiness. I have reached out to my landlord to get those in charge to do the needful but he insists that the Oyo State Waste Management Authority is culpable. Monthly, residents who subscribe to the services of the Oyo State Waste Management Authority pay N1,500 (one thousand five hundred naira). Unfortunately, the waste collectors only come around to pick up waste about thrice in two months.

The clear neglect of the waste collectors’ responsibilities today poses a health disaster waiting to happen. In front of many houses within the estate are drums and bags of decomposing waste filling the air with stench that leaves residents, passersby and visitors worried.

Since the commencement of this administration, the Engineer Seyi Makinde led government has shown deliberate efforts to make Oyo State cleaner. A fundamental aspect of the fight against the coronavirus pandemic is ensuring cleaner homesteads, local areas and communities. The Oyo State Waste Management Authority must carry out its core mandate by collecting waste as at when due. The agency must improve in the delivery of its services or else the implications would be dire.

What is happening here is representative of the larger menace of inappropriate waste management in the state. The governor should please ensure that state’s waste management authority live up to its billing.

Bola Shofoluwe

Ibadan