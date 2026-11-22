Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, a Professor of African History, Peace and Conflict Studies at the University of Ibadan, Isaac Olawale Albert, and other dignitaries are expected at the 2026 Press Week of the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Oyo State Council.

The event, scheduled to commence on Monday, November 23, at the Seminar Room, Otunba Subomi Balogun Hall, Conference Centre, University of Ibadan, has as its theme, “2027 General Elections: The Media, Security Agencies and INEC in the Age of Disinformation and Artificial Intelligence.”

According to the statement jointly signed by the 2026 Press Week Chairman, Comrade Remi Koleoso; Chapel Chairman, Comrade Yinka Adeniran and Secretary, Rotimi Agboluaje, Prof. Albert will deliver the keynote lecture.

The professor will examine the challenges and responsibilities confronting the media, security agencies and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as Nigeria prepares for the 2027 general elections.

Makinde is expected as Special Guest of Honour, while the Chairman of Ilaji Resort, Akanran, Ibadan, Chief Dotun Sanusi will attend as Guest of Honour.

The Akibio of Ilora, Oba Stephen Olufemi Oyeniyi Oparinde II, is the Royal Father of the Day, while a former Chairman of the Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Prof. Soji Adejumo, will chair the occasion.

The event will be hosted by the Chairman of the Correspondents’ Chapel, Comrade Yinka Adeniran, while the Oyo State NUJ Chairman, Comrade Akeem Abas, is the Chief Host.

The Press Week is expected to provide a platform for discussions on the challenges posed by disinformation and artificial intelligence to electoral reporting, as well as the roles of journalists, security agencies and INEC in safeguarding credible elections.

The programme will also feature religious activities, beginning with a Jumat service at the Oyo State Secretariat Central Mosque on Friday, November 27.

A church service is scheduled for Sunday, November 29, at Sword of the Spirit Ministries, Olaogun, Ibadan.

