Makinde, Okowa, Zulum bag Zik prize in good governance

Oyo State governor, Engineer Seyi Makinde, alongside his Delta and Borno counterparts, have received the 2019 Zik prize in good governance.

Announcing the recipients of the Year 2019 Zik Prize in Leadership awards at a virtual press conference on Thursday, Professor Pat Utomi, on behalf of the Advisory board of the Public Policy Research and Analysis Centre (PPRAC), said after an exhaustive appraisal of nominees in the various award categories, the advisory board gives the prize in Good Governance to Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta state and Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno state.

While noting that year 2020 was the silver jubilee of the award, Utomi said that since inception of the Zik prize in Leadership awards by the PPRAC in honour of the first president of Nigeria and Commander of the Armed Forces, Late Nnambi Azikwe, it has recognised outstanding leadership on the African Continent and in the diaspora.

Also, the Senate President, Dr Ahmed Lawan, was awarded 2019 Zik Prize in Political Leadership, while Prize in Public Service went to Secretary to the Government of the Federation and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Mr Boss Mustafa.

The Business Leadership award was given to Dr Stella Okoli, the founder and Group Managing Director of Emzor Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, while the Professional Leadership award went to the Executive Vice Chairman/CEO at the Nigerian Communications Commission, Professor Umar Danbatta and the Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of United Bank for Africa (UBA), Mr Kennedy Uzoka.

Also, the Year 2019 Zik Prize in Entrepreneurial Leadership was given to the founder and Chief Executive Officer of The Chair Centre Group, Mrs Ibukun Awosika.

The advisory board of PPRAC, however, announced that the formal presentation ceremony of The Zik Prize awards, usually a celebratory event is planned to hold on Sunday 6th December 2020.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

BREAKING: Ten Killed In Petrol Tanker Explosion In Kogi

No fewer than ten people have lost their lives in a petrol tanker explosion in Lokoja, Kogi State on Wednesday morning.

Tribune Online gathered that the petrol tanker rammed other vehicles at Felele in Lokoja and exploded as other incoming vehicles rammed it.

Lagos Govt Rolls Out Low-Key 60th Independence Day Programmes

Lagos State government, on Wednesday, rolled out programmes for the country’s 60th Independent anniversary celebration, saying the occasion would be low-key in the face of COVID-19 pandemic that has ravaged the whole world and the country inclusive.

COVID-19: Nigeria Recorded Low Cases, Deaths, More Recoveries Last Week

Last week, Nigeria recorded the lowest COVID-19(Coronavirus) infections in over six weeks, Tribune Online reports.

For three weeks, the weekly figure has been fluctuating. In the first week of September, the cases reduced, followed by a week of increase and another week of reduction.

BREAKING: EdoDecides2020: Obaseki Declared Winner

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on Sunday, declared the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Godwin Obaseki, as the winner of the governorship election in Edo State…

JUST IN: Emir Of Zazzau, Shehu Idris, Dies At 84

The Emir of Zazzau, in Kaduna State, Alhaji Shehu Idris has died in his palace at the age of 84. His son, Aminu Shehu Idris, confirmed in an interview with the Tribune Online that his late father who was appointed on 15th February, 1975 and spent 45 years in the throne died on Sunday after a protracted illness…