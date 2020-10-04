Makinde not responsible for your political miscalculation, Oyo PDP tells Lanlehin

Oyo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has warned former Senator Olufemi Lanlehin against attributing his political miscalculation that led him out of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) to Governor Seyi Makinde.

This is as the party held that Makinde had fulfilled his commitment to the coalition pact by appointing no fewer than seven members of ADC into his government, among which are three commissioners.

It will be recalled that Lanlehin recently dumped the African Democratic Congress (ADC) for the All Progressives Congress (APC) after severally citing the failure of Makinde to fulfil some terms of the coalition agreement reached before the last governorship election in the state.

Lanlehin had also dumped the ADC after national leadership of the party dissolved the Mr Ezekiel Adeniran led executive committee loyal to him and installed another caretaker committee led by Mr Adeoti Aderoju.

However, according to the statement by the publicity secretary of the Oyo PDP, Akeem Olatunji, on Sunday, the ruling party held that the state governor, Makinde had fulfilled his obligation to the coalition pact in the spirit of truth which includes the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

The PDP told Lanlehin not to mistake the coalition agreement as one reached with him, as an individual, but with the ADC, as a party.

Listed among those of ADC extraction who are serving in the Makinde government are Dr Wasiu Olatunbosun as commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism; Mr Adeniyi Adebisi as Commissioner for Commerce and Barrister Seun Ashamu as Commissioner for Energy.

Other appointees from the ADC mentioned include Chairman, Oyo State House of Assembly Service Commission, Honourable Wasiu Musah; Chairman Oyo State Housing Corporation, Chief Bayo Lawal; Special Adviser to the Governor on Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Asiwaju Yemi Aderibigbe; Special Adviser to the Governor on Culture and Tourism, Honourable Akeem Ige.

The party added that there were other notable leaders in ADC as at the time the coalition pact was formed including Chief Michael Koleosho, Senator Monsurat Sunmonu, former Oyo Deputy Governor and Nigeria’s Ambassador Dr Taofeek Arapaja, former Oyo SSG Chief Olayiwola Olakojo and other leaders who remained loyal to the pact.

It, therefore, cautioned Lanlehin, against blackmailing Governor Seyi Makinde to gain sympathy from the masses.

The statement read in parts, “Oyo State PDP is appalled by Senator Olufemi Lanlehin’s statement on Governor Makinde in his advice to People of Ondo State towards their forthcoming guber election where Senator Lanlehin continued to take out his political frustration on Governor Makinde who is well reputed for honesty, integrity and purposeful leadership.

“Lanlehin at his level in politics should know better and understand that politics is a game of scheming and calculation so if his miscalculation has cost him relevance in ADC leading to eventual migration back to a party he left over six years ago, how is that Governor Makinde’s doing?

"Senator Lanlehin, as well as other notable leaders in ADC on behalf of their various supporters and followers, entered into the coalition pact and no fewer than three persons, that is, Dr Wasiu Olatunbosun as commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Hon Adeniyi Adebisi as Commissioner for Commerce, and Barrister Seun Ashamu as Commissioner for Energy, from ADC extraction are all currently serving commissioners in the present government.

Other appointees into top offices from ADC by Governor Makinde include Chairman Oyo State House of Assembly Service Commission, Rt Hon Wasiu Musah, Chairman Oyo State Housing Corporation, Chief Bayo Lawal, Special Adviser to the Governor on Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters,. Asiwaju Yemi Aderibigbe, Special Adviser to the Governor on Culture and Tourism, Hon Akeem Ige.

“We like to emphasise that there is no amount of blackmail that can downplay the soaring reputation of Governor Makinde as a man of his words who is daily providing purposeful leadership in and out of government to the admiration of the good people of Oyo State.

“It is of credible note that the soaring reputation of Governor Makinde transcends the shores of Oyo State and cuts across the entire South-West region and Nigeria as a whole which was evident in the landslide victory in Edo State where the governor joined his colleagues to deliver the oil-rich state to the PDP.

“Governor Makinde’s reputation has continued to create huge confidence in the minds of the good people of Ondo state which has been evident in the clamour for Barrister Eyitayo Jegede of PDP to take over reins of leadership as the incoming governor of the sunshine state.

“Nigeria’s politics has outgrown the era of using false propaganda and cheap blackmail to gain political sympathy, we urge Senator Lanlehin to focus his energy on rebuilding his dwindling political relevance rather than attaching his political misfortune to a high soaring governor reputed for personal dignity and integrity.”

