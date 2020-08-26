Makinde moves to conduct LG election

INDICATIONS emerged on Tuesday as to the intention of the Governor Seyi Makinde government to conduct local government elections in Oyo State. This follows Makinde’s forwarding of a list of members of the Oyo State Independent Electoral Commission (OYSIEC) to the House of Assembly for screening and confirmation.

The eight-member OYSIEC team are Mr Isiaka Olagunju as chairman; Mr Adeniyi Afeez; Mrs Ganiyat Saka; Mr Olanrewaju Emmanuel; Mr Kunle Agboola; Mr Remi Ayoade; Mr Sunday Falana and Mr Adeojo Elias as members. In the request letter, Makinde described the proposed board members as “eminently qualified to oversee and conduct elections into our local government areas based on their track records.”

The list of members of the OYSIEC board had earlier composed but its release was held back due to the court case instituted by the sacked local government chairmen in the state. In his remarks, Ogundoyin said the conduct of local government elections in the state would further help the government bring dividends of democracy closer to the people.

