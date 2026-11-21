Oyo State Governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, has commiserated with the Bayelsa State Government and families of victims of Friday’s boat mishap, describing the incident as heartbreaking and a painful reminder of the fragility of human life.

Makinde, who is also the presidential candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), expressed his condolences in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media, Dr Sulaimon Olanrewaju.

The governor, on behalf of the government and people of Oyo State, extended his sympathies to Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, and the people of the state, particularly families who lost their loved ones in the tragedy.

He described the incident as a painful loss, noting that every life lost represented a dream cut short and a family plunged into mourning.

Makinde said the tragedy went beyond state boundaries and political differences, stressing the need for Nigerians to stand together in moments of grief.

“In moments such as this, we mourn not as Bayelsans or Oyo indigenes, but as one people. The pain of Bayelsa is a pain shared by the entire nation,” he said.

The governor prayed for the repose of the souls of the deceased and asked God to grant their families the strength to bear the loss.

He also wished those injured in the accident a speedy recovery, while expressing hope that ongoing rescue and recovery efforts would bring relief to affected families.

Makinde reaffirmed the solidarity of the Oyo State Government and its people with Bayelsa State, praying for strength and comfort for Governor Diri, the bereaved families and the entire state during the difficult period.