Makinde mourns Alao-Akala, orders flags to fly half-mast

Oyo State governor, Mr Seyi Makinde, has expressed his condolences over the death of a former governor of the state, Chief Adebayo Alao-Akala, which occurred on Wednesday.

Governor Makinde also ordered that flags should fly at half-mast in honour of the former governor who died in his Ogbomosho home at the age of 71.

In a statement by the governor, he described Alao-Akala as someone who will be remembered for his contributions to the development of Oyo State.

According to the statement: “I join the good people of Oyo State to mourn the passing of a former governor of our dear state, Otunba Christopher Alao-Akala, whose sad event took place today. May his soul rest in peace and may God grant his family the fortitude to bear this great loss.

“I have directed that flags fly at half-mast in honour of Governor Alao-Akala, our brother, friend and illustrious son of Oyo State.

“His Excellency will be remembered for his contributions to the development of Oyo State as governor, especially for taking infrastructural development to other zones of the state outside Ibadan.”

