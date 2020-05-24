Makinde is entrenching purposeful governance in Oyo ― Adedibu

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has demystified governance and brought to bear purposeful leadership aimed at promoting the socio-economic development of the state and ensuring the wellbeing of the people.

Adeniyi Adedibu, a grassroots politician and one of the children of the self-acclaimed strongman of Ibadan politics, the late Chief Lamidi Adedibu, said this in a statement made available to the Tribune Online.

According to him, the Oyo State governor has, within the last one year, lived up to his campaign promises by de-emphasising and differentiating the personality at the helms of affairs from the issue of governance.

“Governor Seyi Makinde, with his style of administration, has, indeed, clearly demonstrated that the essence of governance is to improve the welfare of the people and ensure the socio-economic development of the state.

“The governor has made it abundantly clear that there is no mystery or anything beyond human in directing the affairs of men, especially of the highly enlightened people of a politically sophisticated state like Oyo.

“Within the past one year, Governor Makinde has shown that he is a man that cannot be distracted from the main focus of his administration to bring fresh air into facets of human endeavour in the state,” he said.

Adedibu also commended the governor over his manner of handling the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak, noting that his resolve not to lock down the state was in deference to the welfare of the people.

“Some people have been criticising the governor for not locking down the state in the face of the coronavirus. But they have forgotten that he took the decision in the best interest of the people.

“Many have forgotten that, unlike in the US and most of the western countries where they have a good welfare system, there is little or no measure put in place to ensure and protect the interest and welfare of Nigerians.

“Governor Makinde is, indeed, a great lover of his people. He did not heed the advice of his detractors and impose a total lockdown because he knew that the people will suffer most if he should go ahead and do as he was told,” Adedibu added.

