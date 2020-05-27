Makinde inaugurates squadron to combat Oke-Ogun criminalities

Aimed at tackling herdsmen/farmers clashes, armed robbery and illicit activities especially within Oke-Ogun zone of the state, Governor Seyi Makinde, on Wednesday, inaugurated the 72 Police Mobile Force Squadron in Ago-Are, Oyo State.

Speaking at the Ago Are temporary site of the squadron, Makinde said the state government, in August 2019, sought the squadron in recognition of the vastness of the state and the attendant need for more security personnel and logistics.

He tasked the Mopol officers on efficiency in their operations and maintenance of the good working relationship with their host communities.

The inauguration saw Makinde handover five more Hilux vehicles in addition to two trucks that had earlier been donated.

While avowing strong commitment of his administration to security in the state, Makinde assured of donating motorcycles as well as speedy completion of the permanent site of the squadron.

Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, in his remarks, said a total of 16 squadrons had been added to the existing 68 squadrons.

Represented by Deputy Inspector General, Operations, Abdulmojeed Ali, Adamu charged the inaugurated Ago Are squadron to be friendly with the Oke Ogun communities.

He appreciated Makinde for supporting the takeoff of the squadron while assuring that the police officers will not compromise on civility, discipline and professionalism.

Commander of the Ago-Are squadron, Akinade Adejobi pledged the pursuance of the mandate to rid Oke-Ogun zone of crime and criminality with zeal, vitality, passion and vigour.

For smooth operation of the squadron, Adejobi demanded the provision of the transformer in the squadron base to guarantee constant electricity supply as well as more operational vehicles.

Prior to his address, the Aare of Ago Are, Oba Abodunrin Oyetunji had shown Governor Makinde around the one kilometre by one-kilometre expanse of land donated by the community for the permanent site of the squadron.

Speaking, he noted that farmers constantly did their occupation with fear of herdsmen invasion of their farms.

Oyetunji expressed optimism that with the establishment of the 72MPF squadron, criminal elements lurking within the zone will be routed out.

With the security of lives guaranteed in the zone by the squadron, Oba Oyetunji prayed that the zone will witness an influx of investors and all-round socio-economic development.

He further requested that the police upgrades the Ago-Are police station to Divisional Police headquarters for Atisbo South local council development area.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE