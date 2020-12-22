Makinde inaugurates Oyo State Anti-corruption Agency

Governor Seyi Makinde, on Tuesday, inaugurated the Oyo State Anti-corruption Agency (OYACA) with a mandate to be unsparing and swift in investigating and prosecuting persons fingered for corrupt acts.

Bemoaning the endemic nature of corruption, Makinde warned that, henceforth, any person working in any capacity in the state’s public or civil service who accepts or promises to accept money, fees, donations, loans, gifts for rendering a service to members of the public will be investigated and made to face the full wrath of the law.

Speaking at the inauguration held at Governor’s Office, Ibadan, Makinde urged residents of the state to refrain from offering or giving bribes to any public officer to render service, even if they insist, but report such officers.

He said, “We want to ensure that people carry out their responsibilities without institutionalised corruption in Oyo State. We will be lying to ourselves if we don’t acknowledge the endemic corruption in this system.

“So, with this inauguration of the Oyo state Anti-corruption Agency (OYACA), we are sending out a clear message. We are sending out a clear message that we have zero tolerance for corruption in Oyo State.

“It will no longer be business as usual. Public/civil servants are called to serve not to steal. I trust that members of the Oyo State Anti-corruption Agency will do all in their power to ensure that all matters brought to their attention are judiciously handled.

“There are to be no sacred cows. Anyone who runs foul of this law will be prosecuted swiftly.

“I urge the good people of Oyo State to refrain from offering bribes and to refuse to give bribes to any public officer even if they insist on it. We have so many channels to report such misconduct and there will be more channels.

“For now, use our feedback channels to make a report against any public officer who is involved in corruption, including me. Report me to the agency.

“Yes, I have immunity and may not go to jail but I promise that I will face you for any report that comes to you regarding me. I will come and defend myself.”

He maintained that the intention behind setting up the anti-corruption agency was not to witch hunt but to ensure that state’s public/civil service becomes renowned for zero tolerance for corruption.

Whether a member of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) or All Progressives Congress (APC), he noted that all fingered for corruption will be invited to account for their actions or inactions.

He told members of the agency that, “It has nothing to do with politics. It is not PDP or APC and you are not to be used to witch hunt anybody. Corruption doesn’t know APC or PDP. It will just destroy the fabric of our society.

“Let our people on the other side know that we will just ask them to account for their stewardship if there is need for that and if they go to town to say we are being witch-hunted, they will prove their innocence in the law court.”

In her remarks, chairman of OYACA, Justice Eni Esan, who is a former president of the state Customary Court of Appeal, assured that the agency will do its best to assist the state government in sanitising the public service.

Other members of the state anti-corruption agency inaugurated are Mr Temitope Ayorinde, Prince Oyebade Oyedepo, Mr A. S. Ashaolu, Mrs Esther Olopade, Ehindero Lawrence and Oyemola Tijani as secretary of the agency.

