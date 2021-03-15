Makinde inaugurates, chairs 11-man task force on security challenges in Oyo

As part of measures to address the security challenges facing the state, Governor Seyi Makinde, on Monday, inaugurated a state security task force to be chaired by himself.

The 11-man task force is made up of state Chief of Staff to the Oyo Governor, Bisi Ilaka; Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Bayo Lawal; Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Wasiu Olatunbosun; Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Adeniyi Farinto; Commissioner for Special Duties, Funmilayo Orisadeyi.

Other members of the committee are Special Adviser on Security, Fatai Owoseni; Executive Assistant on security, Sunday Odukoya; Director-General, Operation Burst, Oladipo Ajibola; Oyo Amotekun Director-General, Kunle Togun; and Director of Security in the office of Head of Service to serve as secretary.

At the inauguration held at the governor’s office, Ibadan, Makinde explained that the task force was set up as a matter of emergency to address the various security challenges and ensure the state is always on top of security situations in the state.

With recurring incidences of kidnappings, especially of school students in the North, Makinde said the state had to be on its toes security-wise to prevent such kidnappings and tackle all forms of criminalities.

He added that the committee will regularly link with traditional rulers, stakeholders across all local government areas, political stakeholders, different ethnic nationalities to have requisite information on happenings across localities.

Makinde sought the cooperation and support of all and sundry across the state to enable the state government to have the right security information on a prompt and regular basis.

According to Makinde, the imperativeness of the state government being on top of the security situation in the state will see the task force meet on a weekly basis.

