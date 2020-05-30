Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State should not give in to distraction from the opposition but remain focused on the plans and programmes he has put in place to ensure sustainable growth and development of the state.

Vice-chairman of the Oyo State Tourism and Culture Board, Alhaji Abass Oloko, gave the admonition while speaking with Tribune Online in his appraisal of the one year in office of the Governor Makinde-led administration in the state.

Oloko, who is a chieftain of the state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), described Makinde as a progressive governor, adding that his plans and policies would fast track the socio-economic transformation of the state.

“While it is too early to appraise the present administration in Oyo State, it is not, without doubt, Governor Seyi Makinde has, within his first one year in office, made some giant strides in ensuring the further development of the state.

“The governor has, within a short period of time, touched virtually all the nooks and crannies of the state with his unique plan and programmes which are all visible to and for all to see.

“The governor is a man of his words. During the campaigns, he promised to spread development across the state. He has just commissioned 307 projects spread in all parts of the state, while work is ongoing on others, numbering 236.

“We have a listening governor who will not look down on his people. Indeed, we are having freshwater in Oyo State, in line with his campaign slogan, Omi Titun. We are experimenting development in all sectors in the state.

“However, I want to admonish our dear and amiable governor not to be distracted by the opposition and their antics. The task ahead is still enormous, but he will surely succeed.

“Those critising him in the opposition are doing so just to remain relevant. The governor should not listen to their antics. God will grant him the wisdom, knowledge and understanding to steer the ship of the state to a greater height,” he said.

