Makinde has modernised governance in Oyo State, has become model for others — Arapaja

The Deputy National Chairman (South) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ambassador Taofeek Arapaja has said that Governor Seyi Makinde has modernised governance in the state to the extent that it has become a model that other governors are following in administering their respective states.

Arapaja stated this while congratulating Governor Seyi Makinde on his third anniversary in office as the Executive Governor and on his emergence as the PDP gubernatorial flag bearer in Oyo State ahead of the 2023 general elections.

In a release issued and signed by his Personal Assistant, Bamitale Ibrahim and made available to journalists, Arapaja Stated that “His Excellency, Governor Seyi Makinde has given the state a perfect turn around which has been felt across the board and has shown what it is to be an ideal modern-day Governor.

“I therefore celebrate with your Excellency on giant strides in developing the state, which touches all nooks and crannies of the State; I am also congratulating you on your landslide victory in the just concluded PDP governorship primary in the state. It is a well-deserved victory for a performing Governor like you.” Arapaja said.

While acknowledging the great wisdom with which the governor has been directing the affairs of the State with the help of the Almighty God and the support of the good people of Oyo State, Ambassador Arapaja noted that without being sentimental, Governor Makinde has performed wonder in the development of the State which calls for his re-election in 2023 for a second term tenure

“On education, the governor has brought to end the age-long ownership tussle between Osun and Oyo State regarding the ownership of LAUTECH and has since then been working on the expansion of more satellite campuses for the institution. Not only that, but Governor Oluwaseyi Abiodun Makinde also gave an order for a 25% reduction in the tuition fees of the institution. The basic education in the state has become free and accessible to all with the provision of basic amenities in our various public schools.





“In the past three years the administration led Seyi Makinde has embarked on the construction, reconstruction, and rehabilitation of various roads in the state that would help boost the economy of the state, this he has done without leaving out the welfare of civil servants and continuous care for retirees who get their entitlement as and when due.

“Of all states in the nation, Oyo State had good management during the covid19 era. Agriculture has had a good boost during the last three years as youth and elders are taken through a vibrant mechanized training of both cash crop and food crop training without leaving out livestock training as well and being empowered with funds, to begin with.

“The transport sector of the state also got an appreciable boost with the creation of PMS which has become a model for other states of the nation, proper funding of PMS, and construction of the Ojoo and Challenge bus standard terminal.

“On security, the state has witnessed a sharp improvement in the security of lives and property, and the state Security codenamed Amotekun has been of great help in the journey.

Sports and Tourism have taken a great improvement as well with the upgrading of the Lekan Salami sports complex, funding of the Sports Council, and funding of various tourist attraction centers in the state he reiterated.

“All these that have been achieved by the people loving governor within this short period of three years, show how blessed Oyo State is to have him at the helm of affairs.

“This period is another electioneering period, I would beseech the people of Oyo State not to be swayed by those who have nothing to add to the development of the State and support the Seyi Makinde mantra beyond 2023 as this guarantee a better dividend of democracy to the people of Oyo State.

“It is therefore my prayer that may God continue to increase our dearest governor in wisdom to pilot the affairs of the state beyond 2023 with the support of the good people of the state.” Ambassador Arapaja concluded.