Makinde has made Oyo fastest growing economy in Nigeria ― Oodua Youth Coalition

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has been commended over his administration’s vision for the state by turning the state into the fastest growing economy in Nigeria within a short period.

The President of the socio-cultural youth organisation, Oodua Youth Coalition, Comrade Tayo Oluyi, who stated this in a statement signed by him said Makinde has also shown commitment to educational development and promotion of the youths as demonstrated in his choice of youthful appointees.

Oluyi however, disclosed that the achievements recorded by Makinde’s administration were unequal in the region which earned him the Akoni Oodua of the year 2022, which will be decorated during the annual public lecture of the group.

He said the award with the theme ” Building the Bridge into Tomorrow, the Challenges and Prospects” is slated for November 3, 2022, at the International Conference Centre Ibadan, Oyo state capital.

He said “Governor Makinde will be honoured in the light of his commitment to educational development and promotion of the youths as demonstrated in his choice of youthful appointees.

“This includes, but is not limited to the appointment of a Sport Commissioner amongst several other productive youths you that have been afforded the opportunity to serve.

“Based on the foregoing and your dedication towards promoting the Yoruba core values, the group wishes to inform you of our plan to confer on you the “Akoni Oodua” award at our 5th Annual Public lecture themed; BUILDING THE Bridge INTO TOMORROW, THE CHALLENGES AND Prospect.

The Annual public lecture is one of the organisation’s programmes designed to assemble its teeming members for an intellectual engagement which focuses on proffering solutions to the problem of nation-building.

“This year’s lecture will have the governorship candidate of People Democratic Party (PDP) Eyitayo Jegede and Prof Adeolu Akande, Chairman NCC as Guest speakers, while Speaker of Oyo state House of Assembly, Rt Hon Debo Ogundoyin, will be the Keynote speaker.

“Ogundoyin will do justice to the topic, and would be transmitted live to all our members and the general public across the globe.”

