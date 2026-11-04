Makinde gifts CCII President Benz G-Wagon for birthday

Oyo State Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde, has gifted the President-General of the Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes (CCII), Chief Ajeniyi Ajewole, a brand-new Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon 500 to mark his birthday.

Chief Babatunde Tijani, who presented the gift on behalf of the governor, said the gesture was in recognition of Ajewole’s leadership, commitment to the development of Ibadanland and consistent advocacy for good governance.

He clarified that the gift was not politically motivated but was a demonstration of personal appreciation for Ajewole’s leadership qualities, genuine love for the people of Ibadan and unwavering commitment to standing by the truth.

He noted that Governor Makinde had been unavoidably absent from Ajewole’s birthday celebration but had promised to celebrate him in a remarkable way, a promise he said had now been fulfilled with the presentation of the brand-new Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon 500.

Responding, Ajewole expressed profound appreciation to Governor Makinde for the generous gesture, describing the governor as his benefactor and assuring him of his continued goodwill and prayers.

He said he consistently prayed for Governor Makinde, asking God to grant him whatever he genuinely desired for himself.

The CCII President-General also used the occasion to reflect on one of the significant achievements of his tenure, particularly the construction of a befitting palace for the Olubadan of Ibadanland.

According to him, he had made a personal commitment to ensuring that the Olubadan’s palace was upgraded to a befitting standard during his tenure as CCII President-General. He disclosed that he had already constituted a committee to drive the initiative.

Ajewole recalled that during one of his engagements with Governor Makinde, he sought to know the governor’s proposed contribution to the project, considering that the estimated cost of constructing the befitting palace was over ₦850 million.

He said he was pleasantly surprised when the governor assured him that the palace would be constructed to a befitting standard.

He subsequently commended the Makinde administration for delivering what he described as a historic project that had given Ibadanland a befitting Olubadan palace.

Ajewole noted that the achievement had further enhanced his reputation as CCII President-General, as it would be recorded in history that the construction of the palace was accomplished during his tenure. He added that the accomplishment had also earned him the prestigious traditional title of Aare Atunluse of Ibadanland.

He reiterated his admiration for the governor, stating that his support for him was borne out of his appreciation of the governor’s contributions to Ibadanland and Oyo State.

He, however, emphasised that the CCII remained a non-partisan organisation, stressing that the council was not affiliated with any political party but was primarily committed to the development, unity and progress of Ibadanland.

Also speaking, Hon. Dare Adeleke congratulated Ajewole on the presentation of the luxury vehicle and appreciated Governor Makinde for celebrating the CCII President-General in such a remarkable manner.

He described Ajewole as a man of goodwill who valued truth and had consistently demonstrated commitment to the interests of Ibadanland.

Similarly, the Commissioner for Education, Hon. Olusegun Olayiwola, lauded the governor’s gesture.

Olayiwola added that he had not witnessed a governor perform like Makinde. He also applauded Ajewole’s leadership and praised the governor for providing Ibadanland with a befitting Olubadan palace, which he said could compete with some of the most beautiful palaces around the world.

The Commissioner for Lands, Housing and Urban Development, Mr William Akinfunmilayo, also congratulated the CCII President-General, while commending Governor Makinde for what he described as a positive transformation of politics and governance in Oyo State.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the Oyo State Local Government Staff Pension Board, Hon. Akeem Ademola Ige, popularly known as Ige Again, described Governor Makinde as a major contributor to the welfare and development of the people of Oyo State.

Ige commended Ajewole for maintaining his relationship with the governor and appreciating his administration’s contributions to the state.

He also disclosed that Oyo State had recently received recognition as one of the most improved states in Nigeria, urging residents and stakeholders to continue supporting the state government.

Speaking on behalf of local government chairmen, the Executive Chairman of Egbeda Local Government and ALGON Chairman in Oyo State, Hon. Sikiru Sanda, praised Governor Makinde for prioritising the welfare of workers and pensioners.

Sanda recalled the period when civil servants frequently protested over unpaid salaries, noting that since the inception of the Makinde administration, workers had received their salaries as and when due, alongside improved attention to pensioners’ welfare.

He stated that the development had earned the administration appreciation from workers and pensioners, while also expressing optimism about the forthcoming commissioning of the state’s international airport project.