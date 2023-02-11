By Nurudeen Alimi

A coalition of youths groups in the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the Oke-Ogun area of Oyo State on Saturday, held a rally within the Iseyin community to appreciate the administration of Governor Seyi Makinde.

The rally took off at 7am from Ansar-us-Deen Primary School, Okutapemo towards Oja-Oba market, towards Oluwole and ended at the Iseyin campus of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso (LAUTECH)‘a College of Agricultural Science and Renewable Natural Resources along Iseyin-Okeho road.

The group named Oke-Ogun Youths Volunteers (OYV) in their address, mentioned the achievements of the incumbent administration in Oyo State to include the reconstruction of the 65kilometer Moniya-Iseyin road, Saki township dual carriage road, renovation of Tede General Hospital and the revamp of the Oyo State Agricultural Development Agency (OYSADA) complex at Saki.

Other achievements of the Seyi Makinde-led government, according to the group include Saki-Ogbooro road, renovation of primary health centers in each ward across the zone among others.

According to one of the organizers who spoke with journalists at the LAUTECH Campus, Surveyor Fadiran Dasola, the people of Oke-Ogun have seen the difference between light and darkness, as the past administrations have used the promise to establish higher institution of learning in Iseyin and other communities in the zone and disappointed till the administration of Governor Seyi Makinde actualized the dream of the people by establishing the campus in Iseyin.

Fadiran added that with the arrays of achievements of the Governor within Oke-Ogun, the rigors of campaigning for the second term in office of Engr. Makinde has been made easy because he has excelled where the All Progressive Congress (APC) has failed.

“They promised us so much before 2015 and failed us so much, we have got our own liberator in Seyi Makinde and we will support him to win this second term election, he deserves it.

“You can see the arrays of achievements that this administration has within our zone alone in infrastructural development, human development, primary healthcare, education among others, they are enough to campaign for the governor, people are grateful for these, four plus four is a done deal for Makinde.”

Present at the event was Hon. Ayo Olopoenia of the Oyo State’s Adult and Non-Formal Education (AANFE), who called on the people of Oke-Ogun to continue their support for the present administration to achieve continuity in the development of the State.

Among the brains behind the appreciation walk is Hon. Fasasi Ajibola, Political Head, Iseyin South LCDA, Hon. Toyin Peller and Chief Tanwa Adekunle, a businessman and indigene of Iseyin community