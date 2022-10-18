Makinde, Folarin, others eulogise Olubadan at 80 as special prayer holds in Ibadan

Special prayers session was held in commemoration of the 80th birthday celebration of the Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Lekan Balogun at his family compound, Aliiwo in Ibadan North East local government area on Tuesday.

The prayers session which had in attendance notable politicians, and captains of Industry including the former governor of Oyo state, Senator Rasidi Ladoja, Senator Kola Balogun and a host of others was led by a renowned Islamic scholar, the Chief Imam of Ibadan, Abdulkadir AbdulGaniyb Ajigbotomokekere and Alhaji Kamil Oloso.

Alhaji Oloso in his sermon attributed the elevation of Oba Balogun to the throne of his forebearers to the will of God

He stressed the need for dignitaries in attendance to always put God first in whatever they are doing.

Oba Balogun expressed surprise over the large turnout of dignitaries at the event, describing it as a show of love.

He insisted that the family decision was to make it a solemn one with just prayers to be held both at his Alarere residence and Aliiwo ruling house, but, wondered how the whole public became aware.

According to him, “the public participation in the programme was simply a show of love for which I will remain eternally grateful. I never imagined that I could be that celebrated by my people, including those in the diaspora. What can I say than to remain appreciative to God while I continue to pray for the grace to serve Him through them the more.”

Olubadan equally expressed surprise at the visit by the governor of the state, Engr. Makinde describes it as the icing on his birthday cake symbolized by the show of love by the people. He said, “the governor, whom I commonly referred to as my darling son surprised me with his sudden appearance, even without notice. What else could one ask for? The first citizen of the state on visitation to my place, it’s a gift that cannot be placed any value on.

“I appreciate the governor and his entourage for the honour done to me and by extension to the Ibadan people, on whose behalf I currently hold the throne. I equally thank my brother from Iwo, Oluwo of Iwo, Oba AbdulRasheed Akanbi Adewale Telu I, who led a contingent of brother Obas from Osun State. I pray that you will all live long and our God will continue to increase your wisdom with which to direct the affairs of your people,” he added.

The governor, accompanied by his Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Barr. Bayo Lawal and other aides during the visit exchanged pleasantries with both Olubadan and Oluwo, whom he met on the dining set and stayed for about 20 minutes before he left.

Ladoja in an interview with journalists said Oba Balogun had demonstrated his unalloyed love for Ibadanland while praying to God to grant the monarch many more years and good health as he continued to lead the town.

The senator, who is Olubadan’s younger brother said his brother has lived a life of peace and he was daily working towards further development of the land

He said, “Kabiyesi is a complete accomplished man who has a good education. Today, by the grace of God he is alive at 80 and he is the monarch of the second-largest city in Africa. I am overwhelmed with joy and I thank God and all the people of Ibadan and his admirers.”

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) senatorial candidate in Oyo South, Chief Joseph Tegbe, also showered encomiums on the Olubadan, saying his progressive-mindedness had brought further development to Ibadanland





He said, “The story of Kabiyesi is that of a man with a divine mandate to attain the zenith of success. It is on record that since his enthronement as the Olubadan, the ancient city of Ibadan has witnessed tremendous growth and development owing to his progressive-mindedness and the panache that he has brought to the traditional stool.

“His large heartedness, principled stance on issues of common interest as well as his unwavering love and commitment to the course of Ibadanland cannot be overemphasiSed.”

Also, the 2023 governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the lawmaker representing Oyo Central Senatorial District, Senator Teslim Folarin described the octagenarian as an embodiment of royalty, objectivity and astuteness, one full of wisdom, and a custodian of the very rich Ibadan traditional heritage.

“Attaining the age of 80 is not an easy feat, especially in this clime where life expectancy is something to worry about, but God in His infinite mercies has kept you to this day.

“Your reign as our King has been peaceful and prosperous for both indigenes and non-indigenes alike.

“As you celebrate, I am very sure your heart is filled with joy for what God has helped you achieve in the last eight decades and looking forward, I pray that all your dreams and wishes for Ibadan and our people come true.”

