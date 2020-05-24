Makinde, Fayemi, Okowa, Matawalle, Lalong, other govs greet Muslims

The Oyo State governor, Engineer Seyi Makinde, has congratulated Muslims in the state on the completion of the month-long Ramadan fasting.

He expressed gratitude to Muslims and residents of the state for remaining steadfast despite the situation imposed on the state by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The governor equally rallied them to use the auspicious occasion of the Eid-el-Fitri to make supplications for themselves, the state and Nigeria.

A statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, quoted Governor Makinde as saying that it was regrettable that Muslims in the state and across the country cannot observe Eid-el-Fitri prayer at the eid praying grounds due to restrictions occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also, Ekiti State governor, Dr.Kayode Fayemi has felicitated Muslim faithful in the state and in the country on the celebration of Eid-el-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

The governor in his Eid-el-Fitri message in Ado-Ekiti on Saturday congratulated the Muslim faithful on the completion of the 30-day fast, stressing that the spiritual exercise had drawn them closer to Allah.

Dr. Fayemi who is the chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum admonished Muslims to put the teachings of the holy month to good use in all undertakings.

In his Salah message, Delta State urged muslim faithful in the country to extend the spiritual benefits of Ramadan, which are love, peace and justice to their daily living as these will contribute to the development of the nation.

The governor,through his Chief Press Secretary, Olisa Ifeajika on Saturday in Asaba, Okowa said that this year’s celebration was coming at a time when the world was plagued by the coronavirus pandemic and thanked them for their sacrifices and prayers for the nation and their decision to celebrate in their homes because of the prevailing pandemic.

As Muslims celebrate this year’s Eid-el-Fitr, which marks the end of Ramadan, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has enjoined them and indeed all Nigerians, to remain resolute in their abiding faith in God through prayers and sacrifice as the nation battles to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus cisease (COVID-19).

In a statement, Governor . Ugwuanyi who congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari and other Muslim faithful on the successful completion of Ramadan, added that the religious exercise will go a long way in the nation’s collective efforts to winning the war against COVID-19 as well as sustain the peace, unity and progress of the country.

While wishing all Muslims a pleasant celebration, the governor urged Nigerians to stay safe, remain steadfast in prayers and continue to love and cherish one another.

In the same vein, Zamfara State governor, Bello Matawalle has said his government expended the sum of N2.9bn for Ramadan feeding as the fasting comes to an end.

He made this known in a state broadcast to celebrate this year’s Eid-Fitr on Saturday .

According to him, the sum of N55,200,000 was earmarked to procure 280 cows which were distributed to civil servants, groups and communities to mark this year’s Eid-Fitr celebration.

“We have equally distributed a consignment of guinea brocade and textile fabrics to forty thousand orphans across the state to enable them have new dresses for the sallah celebration.

“As part of their effort to put smile on the faces of its workers,” he said, “I instructed the Ministry of Finance to ensure that salaries were paid from 18th of May to enable the civil servants prepare for the sallah occasion.

In Gombe State, governor Inuwa Yahaya urged Muslims to sustain the lessons learnt in the holy month of Ramadan and replicate them in their daily lives for the good of the society. In his goodwill message to the people, Yahaya stated that, “Eid-el-fitr festival connotes sacrifice, selflessness, love and obedience to the tenets of Islam. I therefore enjoin us to draw enduring lessons from the Ramadan and show love to one another as well as promote harmony and peaceful coexistence among our diverse people.

His Plateau State counterpart and chairman, Northen Governors Forum, Simon Bako Lalong rejoiced with Muslims as they mark another Eid-el-Fitr under unusual conditions occasioned by the Corona virus pandemic.

According to statement signed by the Director of Press Affairs, Dr. Makut Simon Machan, Lalong congratulated the Muslims for successfully undertaking the Ramadan fast being a key injunction of the Islamic faith.

He said, “While this year’s Eid-el-Fitr may be celebrated in solemnity and privacy of your homes, the occasion nonetheless presents the opportunity for our Muslim brothers and sisters to reflect on the spiritual benefits accruing from their fasting and prayers and apply it to their lifestyle for a better society where there is love, peace and tranquility”.

Moon Not Sighted, Sultan Says Ramadan Ends On Saturday

Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, has confirmed that this year’s Ramadan will come to and end on Saturday, 23rd of May, as moon for the new month was not sighted. This is according to a press statement signed by Professor Sambo Wali Junaidu, Chairman Advisory Committee on Religious… Read full story

Lagos Finalises Register- To- Open Guidelines, Set To Restart Economy ― Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State government has set the process of re-opening its economy in motion, with the rollout of Register-to-Open guidelines, saying the 4-page guidelines were the major part of the measures initiated to achieve phased re-opening of the state economy… Read full story

Buhari’s Executive Order Gives Financial Autonomy To State Legislature, Judiciary

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday signed an Executive Order granting financial autonomy to both legislative and judicial arms of states. It was tagged Executive Order No 10 of 2020 according to a statement by Dr Umar Jibrilu Gwandu, Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations Office of the… Read full story

Reps Threaten To Prosecute MDAs Over Breach Of 2020 Budget

Following the submission of the revised 2020 budget proposal by President Muhammadu Buhari, the House of Reps on Friday warned that Federal Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs) to desist from tampering with the 2020 budget. The Chairman of the Appropriation Committee, Hon. Muktar Aliyu Betara… Read full story

Ogun Govt Extends Lockdown By Another Week

Ogun State government has, yet again, extended the existing lockdown by another week. Gov Dapo Abiodun made this known while briefing journalists on Friday in Abeokuta. He maintained that the state was constrained to extend the lockdown for another week as it continued to record more cases of the Coronavirus… Read full story

Islamic Cleric Ordered To Return 16-Year-Old Girl He Married As 9th Wife In Ondo

An Islamic cleric in Odo State was on Friday, May 22, asked by a court to return a 16-year-old girl to her parents after he forced her into marrying him, thus becoming his ninth wife. The Islamic cleric, Alhaji Yusuf Lateef, was ordered by the Family Court based in Akure, the state capital, to return the secondary… Read full story

US Family Returns $1million Found On Street

A sheriff’s department in the US state of Virginia praised a family who returned two large mail bags they found in the middle of the road — filled with nearly $1 million in cash. Emily Schantz told local television station WTVR that her family was out driving when they ran over one of the bags… Read full story

COVID-19 Fears: Buhari Bars Sallah Visitors From Villa

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has said that he will be obeying the directive of the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar that all Muslims in the country should observe Eid-el-Fitr prayers at home. He also asked politicians, religious leaders, top government officials and children not to… Read full story

Chinese Medical Team Not In Nigeria To Treat Coronavirus Cases, Says CCECC

The China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) on Friday said the 15-man Chinese medical team has been carrying out its “assignment in Nigeria basically in an advisory role capacity and not treating coronavirus patients. In a statement released on the official Twitter handle of the company on Friday… Read full story

Nigerian Who Works As Nurse In UK Dies Of COVID-19 Because ‘He Was Not Given Adequate Protection’

The family of a Nigerian who works as a nurse who died from COVID-19 in the United Kingdom have claimed he had not been given protective equipment and was trying to buy his own on eBay. Father-of-two, Andrew Ekene Nwankwo, 46, died on May 16 after spending five weeks on a ventilator at Boomfield Hospital… Read full story

Yoruba Ko’ya Set To Promote Food Production, Others In South-West

A pan-Yoruba socio-cultural group, Yoruba Ko’ya Leadership and Training Foundation, on Friday, said it is resolved to propel knowledge-based entrepreneurship, food production, trading and vocational training among the younger generation and market men and women in the South-West geopolitical zone of the country… Read full story

History Of Abacha’s Theft Is Being Rewritten Before Our Eyes

In her historical fictional narrative titled “The Lost Sisterhood,” Danish-Canadian writer Anne Fortier quotes one of her characters as saying that “those who control the present can rewrite the past.” This is playing out right before us in what I called the curious posthumous deodorization of Abacha’s grand larceny in… Read full story

Trump Calls On Governors To Allow Places Of Worship To Open This Weekend

The United States President, Donald Trump, on Friday, demanded that states allow religious services to take place again this weekend, thus ending shutdowns that were part of efforts to stem the spread of the new coronavirus. Trump made the proclamation, which he phrased in the form of a verbal order, from the… Read full story