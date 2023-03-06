Segun Kasali – Lagos

The Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde has established the Office of the Special Adviser, Migration and Homeland Security to secure and safeguard the state against kidnapping, banditry and other criminal activities.

The Governor, through the Special Adviser of the Office, Mr Segun Adegoke stated this during his visitation to Customs Area Controller, Nigeria Customs Service, Oyo/ Osun Area Command, the D.G. Operation Burst and General Manager, Oyo State Fire Service and Garrison Commander, Nigerian Army, yesterday in Ibadan.

Speaking on the purpose of the visitation, Makinde explained that it is to inform the security agencies on the establishment’s functions and duties of the Special Adviser, Migration and Homeland Security.

Makinde stated it is poised towards enhancing collaboration and collocation with security agencies.

He added that it would help in taking proactive actions by “building information sharing partnership with stakeholders and other security agencies.

According to him, the visitation would engender the preparation and protection of the state against security threats and other hazards such as natural or man-made disasters, as well as public health emergencies.

“Considering the fact that Oyo State is bordered by the states of Kwara in the north, Osun in the East and Ogun and the Republic of Benin in the Southwest, the office of the Special Adviser, Migration and Homeland Security is an Oyo State Executive Office established by His Excellency Engr. Seyi Makinde in 2022 in order “to secure and safeguard the state ( against Kidnapping, banditry and other criminal activities) and enhance the economic prosperity of the people and the state.

“The office of Migration provides professional services to enhance the economy of our state and manage the flow of people and products into and out of Oyo state.

“The purpose of the visit is to inform them on the establishment, functions and duties of the Special Adviser, Migration and Homeland Security. To collaborate and collocate with the security agencies.

“To take proactive actions by “building information sharing partnerships with stakeholders and other security agencies.





“To prepare for and protect the state against security threats and other hazards such as natural or man-made disasters, as well as public health emergencies.

“Enable the Government to regulate mining and other mineral exploitation activities through strict implementation of the relevant provisions of the Nigerian Minerals and Mining Act, 2007,” he said.

