Makinde donates 10 operational vehicles to police

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, on Tuesday, presented 10 operational vehicles to 10 police area commands in the state.

The governor, while presenting the JAC Pick-up vehicles to the State Police Command, during an interactive programme held at the frontage of the Presidential Lodge, Government House, Agodi, Ibadan, said the vehicles were meant to assist the activities of the command and to boost the morale of the security men in the state.

He added that the donation was in recognising that the security challenges facing the nation were mega and multifarious, while the resources to tackle the problem were meagre.

He charged the Oyo State Police Command to engage more in intelligence-gathering and community policing rather than run after the perpetrators after the crime has been committed.

While appreciating the officers and men of the Nigeria Police, Oyo State Command for keeping the state safe, Makinde promised to rebuild the Ojoo Police Station, destroyed by hoodlums during the EndSARS protests, as soon as the state police command releases the new modern police building plan.

Earlier in his remarks, the Commissioner of Police, Oyo State Command, Adebowale Williams, appreciated the support, which the Police Command has continued to enjoy from the state government, including the provision of various security devices, gadgets, and other logistics.

He emphasised that the reinvigorated security strategies in the state have helped to reduce crimes to the barest minimum.





Similarly, the Executive Assistant to Governor on Security Matters, CP Sunday Odukoya (rtd) also appreciated the smooth relationship existing between the state government and police.

Other police officers who spoke at the event pledged to up their game in combating crime in Oyo State.

The programme was attended by the Oyo State Deputy Governor, Bayo Lawal among other top government officials.