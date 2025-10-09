Makinde constitutes OYSIEC board, LAUTECH teaching hospital governing council

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has announced the appointment of the Oyo State Independent Electoral Commission (OYSIEC) and the Governing Council of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) Teaching Hospital, Ogbomoso.

The appointments, which take immediate effect, were confirmed in letters signed by the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Otunba Segun Ogunwuyi.

The newly constituted OYSIEC board, responsible for overseeing local government elections in the state, is led by Comrade Adeniyi Afeez Babatunde as Chairman.

Other members appointed to the OYSIEC board include Olatunde Akintunde Theophilus, Mrs Adebayo Mariam Adepeju, Mr Olanrewaju Emmanuel, Chief Kunmi Agboola, Mr Remi Ayoade, Mr Sunday Falana, and Mr Babatunde Ige.

For the LAUTECH Teaching Hospital Governing Council, Governor Makinde named Professor Banji Oyeyinka Oyelaran as Chairman, along with six other members who will oversee the affairs of the Ogbomoso-based institution.

The members of the LAUTECH Teaching Hospital Governing Council are Mr Olatunde Gabriel Oyelade, Dr Bello Adebayo Taiwo, Mrs Isola Agnes Bolanle, Dr Akintunde Kehinde Ayinde, Professor Olawale Adebayo Olakulehin, and Professor Adenike Olugbenga-Bello.

Governor Makinde has charged all the new appointees to approach their respective duties with dedication and unwavering loyalty to the state.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE