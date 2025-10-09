Latest News

Makinde constitutes OYSIEC board, LAUTECH teaching hospital governing council

Busola Oworu
Seyi Makinde, Governor Makinde Oyo 2027 Urban Day Grammar School (UDGS) water tank project ,Seyi Makinde, Makinde approving circular raod project, Alaafin on Makinde Seyi Makinde, International Tourism Summit 2025 Seyi Makinde, Ajayi Crowther University students Oyo students union lauds Makinde, Makinde renames Poly Ibadan , Oyo State governor, Makinde
Oyo State Governor, Makinde

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has announced the appointment of the Oyo State Independent Electoral Commission (OYSIEC) and the Governing Council of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) Teaching Hospital, Ogbomoso.

The appointments, which take immediate effect, were confirmed in letters signed by the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Otunba Segun Ogunwuyi.

The newly constituted OYSIEC board, responsible for overseeing local government elections in the state, is led by Comrade Adeniyi Afeez Babatunde as Chairman.

Other members appointed to the OYSIEC board include Olatunde Akintunde Theophilus, Mrs Adebayo Mariam Adepeju, Mr Olanrewaju Emmanuel, Chief Kunmi Agboola, Mr Remi Ayoade, Mr Sunday Falana, and Mr Babatunde Ige.

ALSO READ: FG launches five-year strategic plan to transform nursing, midwifery practice

For the LAUTECH Teaching Hospital Governing Council, Governor Makinde named Professor Banji Oyeyinka Oyelaran as Chairman, along with six other members who will oversee the affairs of the Ogbomoso-based institution.

The members of the LAUTECH Teaching Hospital Governing Council are Mr Olatunde Gabriel Oyelade, Dr Bello Adebayo Taiwo, Mrs Isola Agnes Bolanle, Dr Akintunde Kehinde Ayinde, Professor Olawale Adebayo Olakulehin, and Professor Adenike Olugbenga-Bello.

Governor Makinde has charged all the new appointees to approach their respective duties with dedication and unwavering loyalty to the state.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

WATCH TOP VIDEOS FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE TV

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article EFCC Chairman, Olanipekun Olukoyede Cryptocurrency fraud: EFCC to deepen synergy with media, CSOs
Next Article APC presidential aspirants Flag of All Progressive Congress (APC) Under which Olawunmi wants to contest againt Ekiti governor Biodun Oyebanji, Flag of All Progressive Congress (APC) who blasted Canadian Judge, Apc flag, APC commissioners back Tinubu Oyo APC crisis nearing resolution – Chairman Abas

Frontpage Today

Welcome

Install
×
PWA Add to Home Icon

Install this Tribune Online on your iPhone PWA Add to Home Banner and then Add to Home Screen

×