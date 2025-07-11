Makinde congratulates Tribune Editor, Olagunju, on NAL Fellowship conferment

Governor of Oyo State, ‘Seyi Makinde, has extended heartfelt congratulations to the editor of Saturday Tribune, Dr. Lasisi Olagunju, on his conferment as an Honorary Fellow of the Nigerian Academy of Letters (NAL).

The Nigerian Academy of Letters, Nigeria’s highest scholarly body dedicated to the promotion of arts, literature, and the humanities, announced Dr. Olagunju’s fellowship alongside 15 others on Friday. He is one of only three non-university scholars to be so honoured this year, a move that underscores the impact of his contributions to public discourse and intellectual development in Nigeria.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media, Mr. Sulaimon Olanrewaju, Governor Makinde described the recognition as a well-deserved honour, hailing Olagunju’s distinguished career in journalism and his consistent excellence as a columnist.

“I felicitate Dr. Lasisi Olagunju on this remarkable recognition by the Nigerian Academy of Letters,” the governor said. “Dr. Olagunju has elevated the art of column writing in Nigeria with his profoundly incisive and inspiring analyses rendered in alluring language laced with wit and history.

“He is a writer with a rare skill of bringing the past to the present to make a point. His mastery of the craft has made his column so captivating and the Nigerian Tribune so fascinating. Hence, time and time again, Dr. Olagunju has won awards that have put him in a class of his own.”

Governor Makinde added that the fellowship serves as a national affirmation of Olagunju’s place among the country’s foremost figures in journalism and the humanities, describing it as “a confirmation that he has earned his place among the country’s greats.”

He further urged Dr. Olagunju to see the honour as a call to even greater service: “I charge him to see this additional epaulette on his shoulder as a challenge to do more for humanity.”

Dr. Lasisi Olagunju, a respected media professional and columnist, has won several national honours for his work in journalism, including multiple Diamond Awards for Media Excellence (DAME) and Nigerian Media Merit Awards (NMMA). His writing is known for its historical depth, critical insight, and literary flair.

