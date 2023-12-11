Governor of Oyo State, ‘Seyi Makinde, has lauded the Editor of Saturday Tribune, Dr Lasisi Olagunju, on winning the Informed Commentary Award at the 2023 Diamond Awards for Media Excellence (DAME).

The governor hailed Dr Olagunju for excelling at the DAME Awards for the fourth time and for being a worthy representative of the Tribune titles.

He further commended the Editor for upholding the excellent standards set by the founder of the newspaper and first Premier of the Western Region, Pa Obafemi Awolowo.

He said: “I commend my brother, the Editor of Saturday Tribune, Dr Lasisi Olagunju, for winning the Informed Commentary Award at the 2023 DAME Awards.

“I learned this is the fourth consecutive time the Editor has won the award. It is noteworthy that Dr Olagunju has continued to be a worthy ambassador of the Tribune titles, living up to the high standards set by the Newspaper’s founder, Pa Obafemi Awolowo, SAN.

“This award is also a testament to the excellent placement of the Tribune titles within the highly-revered Lagos-Ibadan axis of the Nigerian Press.

“While celebrating the highly cerebral Editor and management of the Tribune, I believe they will take this award as a charge to do more in the efforts to continue to fly the banners of the foremost Newspaper.”

