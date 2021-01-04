Makinde congratulates Nigerian Baptist Convention’s president-elect, Akanji

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has congratulated the Nigerian Baptist Convention (NBC) on the appointment of Oyo State-born Rev Dr Israel Ade Akanji, as the new president of the Convention.

The governor, who equally lauded the immediate past president, Rev Dr Supo Ayokunle, for the great progress recorded by the NBC under his leadership, charged Akanji to take the NBC to greater heights.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr Taiwo Adisa, quoted the governor as expressing confidence in the president-elect of the Nigerian Baptist Convention, who served as the clergy in charge of the First Baptist Church, Garki, Abuja, noting that he has no doubt that the NBC will make greater exploits under his leadership.

The statement read: “I congratulate the entire Baptist Family across Oyo State and Nigeria on the recent appointment of Dr Israel Ade Akanji as the new president of the Nigerian Baptist Convention.

“I, particularly, congratulate my brother, Rev Dr Akanji, who has always been a great ambassador of Oyo State in God’s vineyard.

“This appointment is a testimony to the goodness of God in his life and how far he has come. I have no doubt that he will take NBC to greater heights, building on the great progress achieved by our father, the CAN president and immediate past NBC president, His Eminence, Rev Dr Supo Ayokunle.

“I would like to encourage the duo of Rev Dr Ayokunle and Rev Dr Akanji with the words of Bart Millard’s hymn ‘Stand up for Jesus,’ that they should continue to lift up Christ’s royal banner.

“It is my prayer that God will continue to uphold the NBC and strengthen it to continue to push the frontiers of the gospel of Christ.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE