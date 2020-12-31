Makinde committed to change sport tourism narrative in Oyo — Ige

The Special Adviser to Oyo State Governor on Culture and Tourism, Hon. Akeem Ademola Ige has said that the ongoing sport tourism commitment is a new narrative that will boost investment drive for the state tourism value chain.

Ige who was the chairman of the 2020 Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) day held at the NUJ Press Centre, Iyaganku, Ibadan in Oyo State recently, commended the members of the association for hosting the event, calling on all stakeholders in the industry to joint force with the new dream of Governor Seyi Makinde to build a formidable platform for the state’s sport tourism sector.

He said that the intention of the Governor Makinde led administration is to turn the state to a tourist destination as well as another major source of revenue generation to scale up the state economy.

“As part of the plan to achieve dream, Governor Makinde has embarked on remodelling of Lekan Salami sports complex, Adamasingba, Ibadan with world class facilities to see that sport tourism in the Oyo State is a reality.”

He also added that both tourism and sports play synonymous role in the world as both involve human beings traveling from one place to another and encourage individuals to explore new things in their host communities.

Speaking on the newly inaugurated rail transportation, linking Lagos-Ibadan via Abeokuta, Hon. Ige said the new addition to transport system is another major tourist attraction in the state, which will help to open the state to other advantages that will boost business activities at the different terminus in the state.

He also lamented the absence of a national carrier to fly the Nigerian flag as other countries do and urged Federal Government to try by all standards to make it work so as to gain from the many opportunities that come along with it.

