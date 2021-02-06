Makinde commends NYSC for manpower support in health, education sectors

The Governor of Oyo State, Mr Seyi Makinde has lauded the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) for being a source of manpower supply over the years especially in the education and health sectors.

He gave this commendation during the visit of the members of the NYSC National Governing Board to his office in Ibadan, Oyo State on Friday. The Board members who were on a working visit to NYSC formations in the South West were led to the Governor’s Office by the State Coordinator, Mrs Grace Ogbuogebe and the chairman NYSC Oyo State Governing Board, Honourable Seun Fakorede.

Makinde further eulogised the achievements of the NYSC in its bid to maintain unity in the nation. He said with the posting of young graduates to the region apart from their own has given them a broader knowledge of other ethnic groups. The governor, however, noted that the scheme needs to be reviewed so that its programme will be more relevant to the present situation of the country.

Earlier, the Chairman of the NYSC Governing Board, Ambassador Fatima Balla Abubakar has commended the Oyo State Government for the numerous intervention that it has undertaken at the Iseyin camp. The chairman expressed her gratitude to Mr Governor for the approval of the increase in corps members’ state allowance at the inception of his administration.

She also requested that the construction of additional hostels that the Governor had approved should not be delayed as corps population keeps increasing.

Among the request tabled before Governor Makinde for urgent consideration were; provision of a modern kitchen at the camp, utility vehicle, outright renovation of the NYSC Oyo State secretariat and assistance in the payment of electricity bill as a prepaid metre has been installed in the camp.

Makinde who confirmed the approval of some of the projects to be embarked upon at the camp also promised to continue to support the scheme in the state in the realisation of its mandate. He stated that the NYSC projects would be built into the Covid-19 fund to fasttrack the implementation.

The members of the Governing Board that were received by Governor Makinde include; Ambassador Fatima Balla Abubakar, Hajia Binta Muazu, Barrister Dayo Ajibola, Secretary of the Board, Abdullahi Jikamshi and Barrister Earnest George Ikoli who is a staff of the Board.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

ICYMI: Yoruba, Hausa Teachers Needed In US

The US Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria has announced that the services of Yoruba and Hausa teachers are needed in the United States. According to the Public Affairs Section of the US Mission Nigeria…

Controversy Over Man Who Jumped From 7th Floor Of 1004 During EFCC Raid

The police in Lagos State have begun investigations into the circumstances surrounding the alleged death of a man at 1004 Estate, Victoria Island, who allegedly jumped from the 7th floor of one of the buildings. The man was…

After Two Years, Daddy Freeze Apologises To Bishop Oyedepo

Daddy Freeze whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde has apologised to Bishop Oyedepo who is the presiding bishop and founder of Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel…