The Makinde-Daura Presidential Campaign Organisation (MDPCO) has described the All Progressives Congress (APC) rally in Ibadan, Oyo State, on Saturday as a failure, alleging that the low attendance was an indication of President Bola Tinubu’s rejection by voters in the South-West.

The campaign organisation claimed that the turnout at the rally, organised to launch Tinubu’s 2027 re-election campaign in the state, demonstrated growing dissatisfaction with the President and his party in the region.

MDPCO stated its position in Abuja on Saturday night through its Director of Strategic Communications, Mr Richard Ihediwa.

The organisation said it was not surprised that residents of Oyo State and the South-West largely shunned the rally, describing them as politically conscious, sophisticated and independent-minded people capable of making informed electoral choices despite what it called the APC’s propaganda, deceit and lies.

It contrasted the turnout at the APC rally with the massive crowd it said attended the May 14, 2026, presidential declaration of Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde on the platform of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM).

MDPCO noted, “The fact that the people of Oyo State, who turned out in their millions to grace Engr. Seyi Makinde’s May 14, 2026, presidential declaration on the platform of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), spurned President Tinubu’s rally today, validates our position that Nigerians, and particularly the South-West region, prefer Makinde as a viable replacement for Tinubu to complete the remaining four-year tenure of the region in the current zoning arrangement.”

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MDPCO further alleged that Tinubu’s remarks against the APM during the rally reflected his anxiety over Makinde’s growing political acceptance and popularity.

It attributed the alleged poor attendance to what it described as the President’s inability to match the Oyo governor’s political appeal, despite the huge financial resources reportedly deployed to mobilise supporters for the APC event.

The campaign organisation also mocked Tinubu’s performance at the rally, accusing him of resorting to insults, mudslinging, incoherent remarks, repetitions and unfulfilled promises instead of presenting his administration’s achievements.

“It was a pathetic sight as the deflated President Tinubu lost his bearing in the face of Engr. Makinde’s intimidating popularity, to the extent that Mr President resorted to insults, mudslinging, incoherencies, repetitions and bogus promises”, it added.

MDPCO further faulted the President for allegedly failing to articulate any meaningful message to the people of Oyo State, quoting him as saying, “I will not be able to speak much to you. I just want to greet you.”

It accused Tinubu of making fresh promises, particularly on electricity supply, despite allegedly failing to fulfil similar commitments made about three and a half years ago.

The organisation said the President had previously challenged Nigerians not to vote for him in 2027 if he failed to deliver on his promises, adding that Nigerians were determined to reject the APC administration, insisting that neither insults, blackmail nor propaganda would change their resolve.