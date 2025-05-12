Makinde came prepared for governance, says ex-minister Onikepo Akande

A two-time Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Dr (Mrs) Onikepo Akande, has attributed the successes being recorded by Governor ‘Seyi Makinde of Oyo State to his level of preparedness before assuming office.

Akande, who is the Iyalaje Iyalode of Ibadanland, said this in an interview with The People’s Verdict.

Recall that Makinde’s 2019 governorship campaign was hinged on a document, the Oyo State Roadmap to Accelerated Development 2019-2023, while the 2023 governorship campaign was based on the Oyo State Roadmap to Sustainable Development 2023-2027.

The two documents formed the fulcrum of his administration.

According to the former President of Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, “Makinde is a performing governor who came prepared and continues to serve the people with humility, integrity and transparency.”

Akande, while describing Makinde as a leader who runs an inclusive government, said: “How Governor Makinde has spread physical and public works across all the zones of the state is absolutely laudable. He carries every stakeholder along, including traditional rulers, women and other interest groups, especially people living with disabilities.”

She added, “He is the people’s governor. He is running an inclusive government. I am particularly impressed by the way he has stood out in terms of workers’ and pensioners’ welfare, which has in turn boosted the people’s purchasing power. He is a highly performing governor and a people-oriented governor.”

While commenting on the performance of the economy on Makinde’s watch, she said, “The economy has grown tremendously. Recently, Nairametrics rated Oyo State second only to Lagos in Value Added Tax (VAT) contribution to the federal coffers. The Makinde administration has also boosted the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) from N1.8bn in 2019 to N6bn in 2024. This is incredible and laudable. The governor has also transformed Fasola Farm Estate into an industrial hub.

“As a former Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, I know that industrialisation is the key to economic development, employment generation and poverty alleviation.”

She counselled Makinde to remain true to the cause to the end, adding that his legacy is assured.

According to her, “Governor Seyi Makinde is a transformational achiever whose life has been that of service and honour. He has touched many lives, including mine, in many positive ways. I congratulate him.”

The Olori of Oba Murtala Adebayo Akande, who reeled out the achievements of Governor Makinde in different sectors, gave her verdict: “Governor ‘Seyi Makinde is doing extremely well.”

