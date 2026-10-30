Makinde begins N4.6bn compensation payment to circular road property owners

Oyo State Governor, Engineer Seyi Makinde, has announced the commencement of the payment of N4.6 billion in compensation to property owners affected by the construction of Section One of the Senator Rashidi Ladoja Circular Road, assuring them that payment alerts would begin on Friday, October 30, 2026.

The governor gave the assurance during a meeting with property owners affected by the road project, where he addressed concerns surrounding the compensation exercise, the payment process and the government’s decision on the 75-metre setback along the road corridor.

Makinde, who was received with cheers by the property owners on arrival at the meeting venue along the Circular Road corridor, said the state government was ready to begin disbursing the compensation funds to hundreds of people whose properties were affected by the construction.

He disclosed that N4.6 billion had been earmarked for the exercise, adding that the payment process would commence immediately.

“Payment alerts will start coming in from today, Friday, October 30, 2026,” the governor assured the property owners.

The announcement is expected to address some of the concerns surrounding the compensation exercise, particularly among residents and property owners whose buildings and other assets fall within the designated right of way of the road project.

On the issue of the 75-metre setback, the governor explained that perimeter fencing would be erected to preserve the approved corridor, particularly in areas where existing development and congestion could pose challenges to the implementation of the setback.

The arrangement, according to the government, is intended to ensure that the required corridor is maintained along the affected sections of the road.

The meeting also provided an opportunity for the governor to engage directly with the affected property owners, listen to their concerns and clarify the government’s position on compensation and the implementation of the road project.

In their separate reactions, the property owners expressed appreciation to Makinde for the announcement, describing the decision to commence payments as a welcome development.

Some of them, visibly excited by the assurance, commended the governor for engaging with them and addressing issues surrounding their properties.

They also pledged their continued support for the administration, expressing confidence that the remaining concerns relating to the Circular Road construction would receive attention.

The property owners further expressed optimism that all outstanding issues associated with the project would be resolved before the end of the Makinde administration.