Makinde, at Presidential Villa, speaks on Sunday Igboho’s reported ultimatum

Oyo State governor, Mr Seyi Makinde, on Wednesday held a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, over the situation of insecurity in the state.

After the meeting with the president, he was asked by State House correspondents about his reported disagreement with the activist, Sunday Igboho, who has been making strident calls for Fulani herdsmen to leave the state and also gave them untimatum to leave the state.

Speaking on the issue and the crisis it has generated, leading to the burning of Igboho’s house by some people suspected to be hoodlums, Makinde said: “Well, we have a history of living together peacefully among all the ethnic groups that are present in Oyo State.

“For instance, what triggered all of this was that Dr. Aborede was brutally murdered, that is criminal, but on the other hand, Seriki, Alhaji Kabir, has been staying in that same place for 40 years.

“So, quite frankly, the people we are after are criminals. They are the bandits, hoodlums, armed robbers, kidnappers. Those are the true enemy of the state and those are the people we will go after.

“The Constitution of Nigeria guarantees that you can live in any part of Nigeria, you just have to be law-abiding, obey the local laws in such areas. That is what we are pushing and will continue to push as a government.”