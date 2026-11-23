The Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, has approved eight new appointments to various political and public offices across the state.

The appointments, which take immediate effect, cover the Budget and Economic Planning sector, community relations, youth and sports, as well as the governing councils of some state-owned institutions and other government agencies.

The appointments were conveyed in letters signed by the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Bashorun Akinwale Akinwole.

Those appointed include Dr Fajobi John Adebowale as Special Adviser on Budget and Economic Planning; Mr Josiah Olufemi Idowu as Special Assistant on Community Relations I (Other Communities); and Mr Kazeem Bolarinwa Ayobami as Special Assistant on Youth and Sports.

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Others are Mr Ibrahim Saheed Adebayo, appointed Chairman of the Governing Council of Oyo State College of Agriculture and Technology, Igboora; and Mr Ogunbiyi Jacob Bukunmi, appointed a member of the Governing Council of Michael Adeniyi Koleoso Polytechnic, Saki.

Mrs Ajala Florence Folashade was appointed a member of the Oyo State Post Primary Schools Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM), while Mr Moyosoreoluwa Olamilekan Eldreez was named a member of the Oyo State Independent Electoral Commission (OYSIEC).

Also appointed is Prof. Tunji Okesola, who will serve as a member of the Governing Council of Oyo State College of Education, Lanlate.

In a statement issued on Sunday by the Special Adviser on Media to the Governor, Dr Sulaimon Olanrewaju, Makinde congratulated the appointees and urged them to see their new positions as a call to service.

The governor charged them to discharge their responsibilities with dedication, integrity and diligence, stressing the need for a strong commitment to the growth and development of the state.

He also expressed confidence in their capacity, competence and wealth of experience to contribute meaningfully to the progress of Oyo State and the well-being of its residents.

Makinde said the appointments reflected his administration’s commitment to strengthening governance, promoting institutional development and improving service delivery across the state.