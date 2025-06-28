Makinde apologises over delay in completion of 48km Eleyele-Eruwa road

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde has apologised to the indigene and entire people of Eruwa and Ibarapaland over the delay being experienced in the completion of a 48 kilometres stretch Eleyele-Eruwa road, which was awarded months back.

Makinde noted the economic importance of the Eleyele-Eruwa road to the state, hence the need for its speedy completion within a time frame of eleven months.

The governor gave the assurance during the coronation ceremony of Oba Adebayo Adegbola as the new Eleruwa at Eruwa Township stadium on Saturday

Oba Adegbola had earlier in his speech drawn the attention of the Makinde to the deplorable condition of the Eleyele-Eruwa road arising from its non-completion as early as scheduled.

However, the governor has assured the people that his administration will double its efforts at ensuring that the project it’s completed within the time frame of eleven months.

He underscored the economic importance of the road to the zone in boosting agricultural activities in the area and the state in general

“Let me, on behalf of myself and the government of Oyo State, apologise to the people of Ibarapaland.

“We will redouble our efforts. And for the last time, the Eleyele- Ido- Eruwa road project is not like the Oyo- Iseyin road or the Iseyin Ogbomoso road. on completion within the next 10 to 11 months, don’t allow me into Eruwa again. It is a promise that I am making again,” he said

Governor Makinde also disclosed that documentation for the agriculture transformation hub has been concluded, assuring that activities will soon commence on the project.

While recounting the struggles that led to the re-election of the monarch as the Eleruwa of Eruwa following he dethronement in 2019 expressed joy that the tussle surrounding the traditional stool he submitted that it has now become a thing of the past, hence the need for people to work in harmony.

In his acceptance speech, Oba Adegbola commended the Governor Seyi Makinde for his fairness, steadfastness and courage in upholding the royal tradition, legal and all legitimate administrative processes that culminated in his appointment as the new Eleruwa of Eruwa.

He pledged to lead with wisdom and compassion and work for the peace, progress, and development of all Eruwa people

“In the course of my reign, I will work to harness the energy of our youths while listening to the wisdom of our elders. In general, I will try very hard to achieve a kinder, more civil, more tolerant, more generous and more compassionate community.

“The Eleruwa in Council under my rule will always collaborate with the government to articulate the yearnings of our people.

“The Eleruwa in Council under my rule will always collaborate with the government to articulate the yearning of our people and to ensure government. Succour reaches them every time we are called upon to play our part. In particular, the Oyo state government can count on my support as a partner in the efforts to lift our communities from poverty to prosperity through sustained economic and infrastructural development.

“So let the word go out from today that anytime anywhere, there is a legitimate expectation of peace, stability and development, I will harness all our energies so my domain shall remain a shining example and a beacon of hope and inspiration among all communities. This is my pledge to my people, the state and the entire Nigerian nation.

“To my people of Eruwa, l will not pretend to be unaware of the societal challenges of these times and a number of issues festering differences we can do without, especially as we contend for positions or seek one advantage over the other among ourselves.

“We will squarely address our divisions and mend our fences in truth and in honesty. I solicit your decorum, civility and decency as we engage with ourselves. Together, peace and progress shall return to our land. Our locust years are over for good.

“To all I seek peace, cooperation and friendship, not vendetta or vindictiveness.

“May the spirit of our ancestors and the divine purpose of Almighty God for our town propel us to our destination of enduring peace and harmony,” he said

The monarch, while appealing to the state government not to deny the zone its portion of the ongoing developmental strides in the state, also called for the quick completion of the reconstruction of Eleyele – Ido- Eruwa road as well as ithe nner network of township roads.

In an interview with newsmen, the Speaker, Oyo State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Adebo Ogundoyin, described the event as significant, adding that after years of not having a head in the town, the same Kabiyesi came back to the stool.

“To me, it’s something that words cannot describe my feelings about what has happened today. And I give all glory to God and also give thanks to His Excellency, the Executive governor of Oyo state for resolving our issue, because if you remember, in less than six months our government came in to be, that we had some supreme court rulings on this same issue.

“But as God will have it, after years of not having a head in my community, the same Kabiesi came back to the stool.

“So, I have to be honest with you, I am very happy. This is the people’s choice. As you see, from another ruling house, he was also selected by a different set of kingmakers. So it just shows that God’s blessing is on his kingship and we pray that everybody will support his reign as the Oba of Eruwa town. We are very happy about this development.”

He appealed to every stakeholder to cooperate with the monarch in moving the town forward, adding that “there is no perfect system and we know that there will be differences here and there. But ultimately, we are to come together in order to push Eruwa forward for progress within the community and for us to come back to the drawing board to see where we will take stock and move forward from there.”

Earlier in his welcome address, the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Hon. Ademola Ojo, appreciated the state governor, Seyi Makinde, for his support in making the occasion a reality.

While describing the day as a day of culture and tradition, he prayed that the reign of Oba Adegbola be marked by peace, progress and unity.

“In his first coming, Oba Samuel Adegbola was installed as the Eleruwa of Eruwa through Laribikusi Ruling House on July 16, 1998 and reigned till 2019.

“He was a Deputy Chairman of the Oyo State Council of Obas and Chiefs and was bestowed with many honorary awards during his time. His 21-year reign witnessed many developments in all social, political and economic aspects of Eruwa society

“Oba Adegbola was one of the candidates from the Olurin Ruling Family of Akalako Ruling House following the recommencement of another king selection process by the state government in 2024.

“He was subsequently unanimously selected by Eruwa Kingmakers among 18 candidates and appointed the new Eleruwa of Eruwa by the Oyo State Government on March 16, 2025. Kabiyesi has thus replicated the same feat of his unanimous selection by Eruwa Kingmakers as he did in 1998.

Dignitaries in attendance at the ceremony include: Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Owoade, Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Laoye Ghandi, representative of OIubadan of Ibadanland, Aseyin of Iseyinland, Oba Shefiu Oyebola, other traditional rulers in the state, religious leaders, political office holders and top government functionaries among others.

