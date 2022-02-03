Makinde announces Dimeji Lawal as 3SC general manager

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has announced ex-Super Eagles player, Dimeji Lawal, as acting General Manager of Shooting Stars Football Club (3SC).

Lawal is to combine the position with that of team manager, a position he hitherto held.

Makinde made the announcement while receiving the management of 3SC on a courtesy visit to the governor’s office, Ibadan, on Thursday.

Lawal’s new position follows the demise of the immediate past general manager, Mr Rasheed Balogun.

The visit also saw the unveiling of the three new players that recently joined the 3SC – Sunday Faleye, Sunday Akreche and Niyi Adekunle.

Responding to an earlier plea by the 3SC, Makinde assured the club’s monthly subventions will be increased starting from February 2022.

He assured of continued support for the 3SC saying his desire is to see the club participate in continental football and be the number one team in the Nigeria Professional Football League.

Makinde said: “From some of the things we have done, few things came up. One is the structure of the team. As a result of the loss of the General Manager, we felt the position should not be vacant. So, I consulted and what will happen is, Dimeji Lawal will play the dual role of Team Manager as well as acting General Manager pending when we can have clarity.

“When the financial request came, we thought of how to get the players in within the period available for us. We felt that, structurally, if we want the team to do well, there must be a way to respond quickly because we know you would need support. So, I decided to look for something close to a sole administrator and I will take the team under the Governor’s Office, which means every time you need anything, you can come directly to me and I will give the support to the team.

“The last thing we also noticed from the challenges we have had to face in the last couple of weeks is the fact that the same subvention you were getting when you played in the NNL is still what you have right now, even though you have to cover the entire country and you also have players that may be more expensive than the players that you used to have. So, we have decided to do something about the subvention.

“We will increase the subventions and it will be directly under my office. But I will ensure that the entire money that will be released through that channel is properly utilised for the benefit of the club and the welfare of the players. And if I need to add personal money, I will do it for us to get our desired result. So, from this month of February, you will have an increase in your subvention and it will be released immediately.”

The governor equally charged the new signings to put in their best to deliver good results to the Club and the state, as, according to him, Oyo State people would not let them off if they do not produce the expected positive results.

